Whispers of $100 Oil Return as Inflation Gets Heavy! Investor Fear Rising Interest Rates

Whispers of $100 Oil Return as Crude Shakes Off Covid’s Clasp – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-24/whispers-of-100-oil-return-as-crude-shakes-off-covid-s-clasp

Lumber Prices Are Soaring. Why Are Tree Growers Miserable? – WSJ

Lumber Prices Are Soaring. Why Are Tree Growers Miserable? TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga.-The pandemic delivered an unexpected boon to the lumber industry. Hunkered-down homeowners remodeled en masse and low mortgage rates drove demand for suburban housing. Lumber supplies tightened up and prices smashed records. “You must be making a lot of money,” an Ace Hardware store manager told timber grower Joe Hopkins, whose family business has about 70,000 acres of slash pine near the Okefenokee Swamp.

London overtakes New York as home to the most ‘dollar millionaires’ | Daily Mail Online

London overtakes New York as home to the most ‘dollar millionaires’ Knight Frank Wealth report reveals how London has most ‘dollar millionaires’ The UK capital now has 875,000 people who are worth more than £720,000 Report highlighted how ultra-wealthy individuals saw their wealth rise in 2020 London has overtaken New York as home to the most ‘dollar millionaires’ with 875,000 of them now living in the city, according to a new report.

Housing market concerns begin to emerge – CNN

Housing market concerns begin to emerge The housing market is still red hot. But there are growing concerns about how much longer this strength can last.

Everything Bubble

Household Net Worth As % DPI vs Debt

Technically Speaking: Blowing Up The “Everything Bubble” – RIA

Technically Speaking: Blowing Up The “Everything Bubble” – RIA Recently, I discussed the specifically noting the risk of rising interest rates and inflation. However, the real threat is not just the stock market bubble’s deflation but rather blowing up the “everything bubble.” During previous periods in financial history, the focus was primarily on the deflation of a singular market bubble.

Charlie Munger says novice investors are getting lured into a bubble in ‘dirty way’ by Robinhood

Charlie Munger says novice investors are getting lured into a bubble in ‘dirty way’ by Robinhood Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, issued a dire warning on the manic momentum-driven trading activity by amateur investors and said commission-free trading apps like Robinhood were partly to blame for the bubble.

Instacart exploring use of robot-driven warehouses | Financial Times

Instacart exploring use of robot-driven warehouses US grocery delivery service Instacart is exploring the use of robotic warehouses to fulfil its orders, as it looks to streamline the process of ferrying items from stores into customers’ homes. San Francisco-based Instacart currently uses more than 500,000 gig workers to fulfil online orders at well-known grocery chains such as Safeway and Walmart.

Inflation is picking up with oil, crude oil, commodities, lumber, industrial commodities, silver, copper all rising fast. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

