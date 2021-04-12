Food Prices Will MULTIPLY as Commodities Index Breaks Into New Supercycle!

source / The Money GPS

There’s volatility everywhere. So much uncertainty. Every major corporation is simply relying on the Fed’s word. Inflation will stay low and money printing will always increase to make up for the natural deflation that wants to take place. But if there’s one thing about a bubble, it always wants to get bigger.

Big $40 million options trade bets on near-term stock market tumble NEW YORK (Reuters) – A massive trade in the U.S. options market on Thursday appears to be betting that the calm enveloping U.S. stocks in recent weeks will give way to a big rise in volatility over the next three months.

Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, Excluding Food and Energy What is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, Excluding Food and Energy? A measure of prices that people living in the United States, or those buying on their behalf, pay for goods and services. It’s sometimes called the core PCE price index, because two categories that can have price swings – food and energy – are left out to make underlying inflation easier to see.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-08/global-food-costs-keep-climbing-in-threat-to-consumer-wallets

Global food costs are the highest since 2014

CRB Commodity Index | 1994-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Price | Quote | Chart CRB Index increased 20.16 points or 11.31% since the beginning of 2021, according to trading on a contract for difference (CFD) that tracks the benchmark market for this commodity. Historically, CRB Commodity Index reached an all time high of 470.17 in July of 2008.

U.S. Property Taxes Jump Most in Four Years With Sun Belt Catching Up Bloomberg 4 days ago Alex Tanzi (Bloomberg) — U. S. property taxes increased at the fastest pace for four years in 2020, with some of the steepest increases coming in traditionally low-cost Sun Belt states, according to figures from ATTOM Data Solutions.

https://dnyuz.com/2021/04/08/as-talk-turns-to-inflation-some-investors-look-to-gold/

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-09/fed-s-daly-says-must-see-not-just-expect-substantial-progress

Desk Operations: The New Normal Welcome to the 2021 Annual Primary Dealer Meeting. Primary dealers play an important role as counterparties in open market operations, providing a key link in the implementation of monetary policy-a core responsibility of the New York Fed as the Reserve Bank selected to operate in financial markets on behalf of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Food prices continue to rise. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

