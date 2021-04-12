in Latest, Video

The Coming Currency Reset with Catherine Austin Fitts

100 Views

The Coming Currency Reset with Catherine Austin Fitts by Unlimited Hangout with Whitney Webb

Originally published on 01/16/21 on Rokfin.com. In this episode, Whitney is joined by Catherine Austin Fitts to discuss the coming economic “great reset” and the plans to introduce a new and truly Orwellian economic system in its aftermath.

source

Unlimited Hangout with Whitney Webb

Originally published on 01/16/21 on Rokfin.com.

In this episode, Whitney is joined by Catherine Austin Fitts to discuss the coming economic “great reset” and the plans to introduce a new and truly Orwellian economic system in its aftermath. The plans for that new system, especially the effort to merge identification, economic activity and vaccine records into COVID “health passports,” are discussed along with its implications and endgame.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Catherine Austin FittsCurrency Reset

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Food Prices Will MULTIPLY as Commodities Index Breaks Into New Supercycle!

How Banks Work & Dictate the Economy – Interview with Richard Werner