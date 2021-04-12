The Coming Currency Reset with Catherine Austin Fitts by Unlimited Hangout with Whitney Webb
Originally published on 01/16/21 on Rokfin.com. In this episode, Whitney is joined by Catherine Austin Fitts to discuss the coming economic “great reset” and the plans to introduce a new and truly Orwellian economic system in its aftermath.
In this episode, Whitney is joined by Catherine Austin Fitts to discuss the coming economic "great reset" and the plans to introduce a new and truly Orwellian economic system in its aftermath. The plans for that new system, especially the effort to merge identification, economic activity and vaccine records into COVID "health passports," are discussed along with its implications and endgame.
