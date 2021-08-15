in Latest, Video

A SEA OF LIES

100 Views 1 Comment

⁣Catherine Austin Fitts ~ A Sea Of Lies. w/ Del Bigtree of TheHighWire.com

Former Federal Official Catherine Austin Fitts’ urgent warning ⁣Catherine Austin Fitts A Sea Of Lies. Del Bigtree TheHighWire.com The Solari Report: https://home.solari.com/ Source – Info that matters. Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute…

From TheHighWire.com

Former Federal Official Catherine Austin Fitts’ urgent warning for all Americans

Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

US TreasuryUS DebtCovid-19Catherine Austin FittsGlobal ResetCovid-19 Delta VariantDel Bigtree

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Louise
Louise
August 15, 2021

I honestly have been making $11800 monthly on social media only for few hours daily. Everyone will try for this job. American state is giving us a great opportunity for making money online. i am a collage student and working online for making money at home. You can check my point of interest .just click on this link and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks 
GOOD LUCK★ 

HERE► http://Www.ExtraRich1.com

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Louise
-1
Reply

What I Would Invest In With $100 or Less – $GPS Live

The World’s Biggest Basic Income Conference