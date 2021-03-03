in Latest, Video

Texas Goes Dark – 45% US Wheat Damaged – Grand Solar Minimum [Feb 16, 2021]

Texas Goes Dark – 45% US Wheat Damaged – Grand Solar Minimum

45% of the US Winter Wheat crop is estimated to have been damaged as the polar vortex (also known as meridional jetstream flows associated with Grand Solar Minima) brings Texas’ power grid down.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

