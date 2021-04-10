U.S. Yields Hit 2% Could Be Trigger Event Roubini Warns! Central Banks DUMP U.S. Dollar

source / The Money GPS

Inflation is everywhere. Just don’t ask the Fed. According to them it’s 1.5%. I guess if you have your head in the sand, everything is sort of muted anyway. Look at how fantastic the performance of the stock and housing markets have been during the spectacular contraction and what has been the response? Print until confetti. Print until worthlessness. This environment has created a major speculative boom beyond which we have ever seen. And the truth is that nobody knows how this ends.

Central Banks Retreat From U.S. Dollar – WSJ

Central Banks Retreat From U.S. Dollar Among those paring U.S. dollar holdings in recent months: central banks. The dollar’s share of global reserves has decreased to its lowest level since 1995, according to International Monetary Fund figures on central banks’ foreign-exchange holdings released last week. The currency now stands at 59% of global reserves as of December 2020-a 1.5 percentage point decline over the quarter.

China Creates Its Own Digital Currency, a First for Major Economy – WSJ

China Creates Its Own Digital Currency, a First for Major Economy A thousand years ago, when money meant coins, China invented paper currency. Now the Chinese government is minting cash digitally, in a re-imagination of money that could shake a pillar of American power. It might seem money is already virtual, as credit cards and payment apps such as Apple Pay in the U.S.

China leaps into central bank digital currency; the U.S. moves slowly

China leaps into a central digital bank currency, but similar progress eludes the U.S. China’s leadership in the digital currency space is turning a larger spotlight on U.S. initiatives, but similar efforts stateside aren’t likely any time soon. With its entry into the still-sparsely populated world of central bank digital currency, China takes a society that already leans heavily on electronic payments and mainstreams it.

Bill Hwang Archegos Capital: Nouriel Roubini Warns of More Losses as Yields Rise – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-06/roubini-warns-higher-u-s-yields-will-bite-in-era-of-excess-risk

Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos stock night before fire sale: CNBC | Reuters

Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos stock night before fire sale: CNBC (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley sold about $5 billion of Archegos’ stocks the night before the fire sale hit rivals, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the trades. Morgan Stanley had the consent of Archegos, run by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang, to shop around its stock late Thursday, according to the report.

IMF says US economy is growing at its fastest pace since 1984 – CNN

The US economy is growing at its fastest pace since 1984 President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package will boost the US economy and drive faster global growth this year, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday, though it warned that many countries continue to suffer from the pandemic and are at risk of being left behind.

Rapid increase in home prices puts buyers in bind when appraisals don’t match sale price – The Globe and Mail

Rapid increase in home prices puts buyers in bind when appraisals don’t match sale price Home prices are running up so fast in some parts of Canada that valuations set by appraisers are not keeping pace, putting some buyers and mortgage lenders in a bind. An appraisal is a key factor when a bank or credit union decides how much it can lend against a particular home.

Meet the Highest Paid CEO in S&P 500, Paycom’s $211 Million Man – WSJ

Meet the Highest Paid CEO in S&P 500, Paycom’s $211 Million Man Move over, Elon Musk and Tim Cook. There is a new name breaking into the list of the highest-paid chief executives: Chad Richison, the founder and CEO of payroll processor Paycom Software Inc. The Oklahoma City billionaire last year was awarded compensation valued at $211 million by Paycom, the company disclosed in the annual proxy statement it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

Physical Gold Price / Paper Gold Price



Physical Gold Premium

Michigan university becomes first to offer cannabis chemistry scholarship – CBS News

Michigan university becomes first to offer cannabis chemistry scholarship Lake Superior State University established the nation’s first chemistry program focused on cannabis when it launched The Cannabis Center of Excellence in 2019 – and now, the school is offering its first scholarship. Steadfast Labs, a Michigan-based research facility with the goal of ensuring access to safe cannabis medicine, has established an annual $1,200 scholarship for cannabis chemistry students at LSSU, the school announced Monday.

NFT Trading, Price Plummet As Crypto Craze Cools Down | Observer

Has the NFT Bubble Popped Already? Market Data Suggests New Deals Might Be DOA Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have taken the digital art and collectible market by storm this year. But the format’s popularity among crypto buyers may have already peaked, according to new market data, even as trading platforms and collectible companies continue to up their bets on the nascent digital asset.

Carnival Cruise Line Notifies Guests Of Cruise Cancellations

Carnival Cruise Line Notifies Guests Of Cruise Cancellations MIAMI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations and the extension of its pause in all operations from U.S. ports through June 30, 2021. Booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and the options for a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.

Stock market today: Dow falls nearly 100 points from a record high, S&P 500 breaks a 3-day winning streak

Dow falls nearly 100 points from a record high, S&P 500 breaks a 3-day winning streak U.S. stocks fell from record levels on Tuesday as the recent rally driven by signs of strong economic rebound took a pause. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 96.95 points, or 0.3%, to 33,430.24. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% to 4,073.94, pressured by tech and health care.

U.S. yields at 2% may trigger an adverse event according to Nouriel Roubini. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

