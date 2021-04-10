U.S. Yields Hit 2% Could Be Trigger Event Roubini Warns! Central Banks DUMP U.S. Dollar

Inflation is everywhere. Just don’t ask the Fed. According to them it’s 1.5%. I guess if you have your head in the sand, everything is sort of muted anyway. Look at how fantastic the performance of the stock and housing markets have been during the spectacular contraction and what has been the response? Print until confetti. Print until worthlessness. This environment has created a major speculative boom beyond which we have ever seen. And the truth is that nobody knows how this ends.
$GPS
Central Banks Retreat From U.S. Dollar – WSJ
Central Banks Retreat From U.S. Dollar
Among those paring U.S. dollar holdings in recent months: central banks. The dollar’s share of global reserves has decreased to its lowest level since 1995, according to International Monetary Fund figures on central banks’ foreign-exchange holdings released last week. The currency now stands at 59% of global reserves as of December 2020-a 1.5 percentage point decline over the quarter.
China Creates Its Own Digital Currency, a First for Major Economy – WSJ
China Creates Its Own Digital Currency, a First for Major Economy
A thousand years ago, when money meant coins, China invented paper currency. Now the Chinese government is minting cash digitally, in a re-imagination of money that could shake a pillar of American power. It might seem money is already virtual, as credit cards and payment apps such as Apple Pay in the U.S.
China leaps into central bank digital currency; the U.S. moves slowly
China leaps into a central digital bank currency, but similar progress eludes the U.S.
China’s leadership in the digital currency space is turning a larger spotlight on U.S. initiatives, but similar efforts stateside aren’t likely any time soon. With its entry into the still-sparsely populated world of central bank digital currency, China takes a society that already leans heavily on electronic payments and mainstreams it.
Bill Hwang Archegos Capital: Nouriel Roubini Warns of More Losses as Yields Rise – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-06/roubini-warns-higher-u-s-yields-will-bite-in-era-of-excess-risk
Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos stock night before fire sale: CNBC | Reuters
Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos stock night before fire sale: CNBC
(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley sold about $5 billion of Archegos’ stocks the night before the fire sale hit rivals, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the trades. Morgan Stanley had the consent of Archegos, run by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang, to shop around its stock late Thursday, according to the report.
IMF says US economy is growing at its fastest pace since 1984 – CNN
The US economy is growing at its fastest pace since 1984
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package will boost the US economy and drive faster global growth this year, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday, though it warned that many countries continue to suffer from the pandemic and are at risk of being left behind.
Rapid increase in home prices puts buyers in bind when appraisals don’t match sale price – The Globe and Mail
Rapid increase in home prices puts buyers in bind when appraisals don’t match sale price
Home prices are running up so fast in some parts of Canada that valuations set by appraisers are not keeping pace, putting some buyers and mortgage lenders in a bind. An appraisal is a key factor when a bank or credit union decides how much it can lend against a particular home.
Meet the Highest Paid CEO in S&P 500, Paycom’s $211 Million Man – WSJ
Meet the Highest Paid CEO in S&P 500, Paycom’s $211 Million Man
Move over, Elon Musk and Tim Cook. There is a new name breaking into the list of the highest-paid chief executives: Chad Richison, the founder and CEO of payroll processor Paycom Software Inc. The Oklahoma City billionaire last year was awarded compensation valued at $211 million by Paycom, the company disclosed in the annual proxy statement it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.
Physical Gold Price / Paper Gold Price
Physical Gold Premium
No Title
No Description
Michigan university becomes first to offer cannabis chemistry scholarship – CBS News
Michigan university becomes first to offer cannabis chemistry scholarship
Lake Superior State University established the nation’s first chemistry program focused on cannabis when it launched The Cannabis Center of Excellence in 2019 – and now, the school is offering its first scholarship. Steadfast Labs, a Michigan-based research facility with the goal of ensuring access to safe cannabis medicine, has established an annual $1,200 scholarship for cannabis chemistry students at LSSU, the school announced Monday.
NFT Trading, Price Plummet As Crypto Craze Cools Down | Observer
Has the NFT Bubble Popped Already? Market Data Suggests New Deals Might Be DOA
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have taken the digital art and collectible market by storm this year. But the format’s popularity among crypto buyers may have already peaked, according to new market data, even as trading platforms and collectible companies continue to up their bets on the nascent digital asset.
Carnival Cruise Line Notifies Guests Of Cruise Cancellations
Carnival Cruise Line Notifies Guests Of Cruise Cancellations
MIAMI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations and the extension of its pause in all operations from U.S. ports through June 30, 2021. Booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and the options for a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.
Stock market today: Dow falls nearly 100 points from a record high, S&P 500 breaks a 3-day winning streak
Dow falls nearly 100 points from a record high, S&P 500 breaks a 3-day winning streak
U.S. stocks fell from record levels on Tuesday as the recent rally driven by signs of strong economic rebound took a pause. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 96.95 points, or 0.3%, to 33,430.24. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% to 4,073.94, pressured by tech and health care.
U.S. yields at 2% may trigger an adverse event according to Nouriel Roubini. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
— APPENDICES —
-
The Money GPS: BITCOIN VS. GOLD VS. STOCKS VS. REAL ESTATE
-
The Money GPS: Heavy Inflation Commodities Supercycle! How Investors Profit From A Devalued Currency
-
The Money GPS: Inflation is Coming, What Can I Do? How To Reduce Your Inflation and Potentially Profit
-
The Money GPS: ALERT: The Big Short Michael Burry Gets Visit From SEC! Final Warning Created Panic.
-
The Money GPS: This is HOW the Global Economy Can Collapse and How To Prepare
-
The Money GPS: Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis
-
The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
-
The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
-
The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
-
The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
-
The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
•
— The Money GPS: Swaggystocks.com is an interesting look at retail trading. Cut through all the nonsense and simply look at the data (Instagram Feb 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Swaggystocks.com shows you exactly what’s going on with the retail traders. Ignore the garbage on the actual boards and just get the data (Instagram Feb 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin $240,000? (Instagram Feb 17, 2021)
— The Money GPS: TOP 2 TRADES FOR 2021 (Instagram Feb 15, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Commodities for 2021 — Boom or bust? (Instagram Feb 14, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Leave your emotions at the door investing is strictly business (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Clubhouse. Get in the app because I’m planning on going live daily. (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Brandon Dawson. One guy to watch out for as an investor to see what he’s doing and compare. (Instagram Feb 12, 2021)
— The Money GPS: REAL Unemployment Rate 10% (Instagram Feb 11, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Zoom out and see what you’re doing objectively (Instagram Feb 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: SPAC IPO trend getting out of hand (Instagram Feb 6, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Citadel made lots of money from the retail traders (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Oil, commodities rising. Price will impact consumers. (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
— The Money GPS: GME and AMC attracted many buyers. Illiquid stocks/micro cap stocks are now trendy. Be careful. (Instagram Feb 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver rockets higher (Instagram Feb 2, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver squeeze next? (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: ETF loses 80% of assets! (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The Fed will not pop the bubble (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Wall Street Bets on Reddit is adding millions of people. Retail traders needed to keep the prices going higher. (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Jim Cramer says don’t go for grand slam. What do you think? (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Robinhood caps hot stocks like #gme to 1 share! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021) – archive
— The Money GPS: STOCK MARKET TUMBLES as GME soars (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Find a company you thought was no longer in business, buy some shares, get rich quick. Is that what’s seriously happening right now?! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Hedge your bets like @mcuban ? (Instagram Jan 28, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Fed won’t pull the plug right? (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Delaying the inevitable pain. (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Money flooding into stocks (Instagram Jan 24, 2021)
— The Money GPS: 2 ears, 1 mouth — use in that ratio. (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Buy the biggest shorts? (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Investing legend says bad things are coming because paper printing does not create an economy. (Instagram Jan 22, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The purpose of big tech is to absorb your data. Not to provide a service and later take advantage of you. Look up In Q Tel. (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Moving south? (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin going higher? (Instagram Jan 20, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Never stop (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Invest in yourself first (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
— FOOTNOTES —
The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter”
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter”
“HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK
The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter”
FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo
The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter”
“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A
The Money GPS on Twitter: “IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta / Twitter”
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter”
Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.
— The Money GPS: Clubhouse. Get in the app because I’m planning on going live daily. (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter”
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“In your opinion, do you think that yields will hit 2%?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset