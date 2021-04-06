THESE 4 Signs Every Investor Must Watch! How Interest Rates Determine Investor Psychology

source / The Money GPS

Every investor must keep a close eye on the activity in the markets. There are countless examples of unparalleled excess. Just look at virtually any asset class, including new speculative assets. In fact, the more speculative, the better the returns. All of this of course is brought on by central banks and their wild schemes. But as an individual, it’s important to recognize the excess and see what can be done on an individual level.

Four signs of a market bubble. Plus, the allure of ‘real’ assets and the building ‘wall of worry’ – The Globe and Mail

Four signs of a market bubble. Plus, the allure of ‘real’ assets and the building ‘wall of worry’ There are too many signs of rampant speculation to be entirely comfortable with asset markets as they currently stand. The Gamestop Corp. trading frenzy, the popularity of special purpose acquisition vehicles and non-fungible tokens, this week’s blow-up of the massively overleveraged Archegos Capital hedge fund and a domestic housing market with prices rocketing higher are all signs of over-confidence and maximum risk tolerance.

Canadian MSL Home Price Index: 1-month % chng annualized



Policy, Taxes Won’t Cure Overheated Canadian Housing Market: RE/MAX Executives

Policy, Taxes Won’t Cure Overheated Canadian Housing Market: RE/MAX Executives There has been much talk about government intervention to cool the overheated Canadian housing market. In a joint statement from Christopher Alexander, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President at RE/MAX of Ontario-Atlantic Canada, and Elton Ash, Regional Executive Vice President at RE/MAX

‘Canada hasn’t had a market overheating of this scope since the late 1980s’: Economists warn Canada’s housing market may be in for a nasty tumble | The Star

‘Canada hasn’t had a market overheating of this scope since the late 1980s’: Economists warn Canada’s housing market may be in for a nasty tumble Toronto’s red-hot housing market is giving David Rosenberg flashbacks to the early aughts, when the U.S. housing market entered a bubble that ended in disaster. The Bay Street veteran then worked as chief economist at Merrill Lynch, where he warned clients and hedge-fund managers in 2006 of a doomsday scenario: that a collapse in the housing market could take down the entire economy with it.

Bank of Canada monitoring hot housing market amid warning signs – BNN Bloomberg

Bank of Canada monitoring hot housing market amid warning signs – BNN Bloomberg OTTAWA – Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank is seeing early signs that people may be purchasing homes solely because they believe prices may go up. Macklem says rising prices in particular for single-family homes are still a long way from the heated market the country observed about five years ago.

‘Canadian Housing Fire Needs a Response’: BMO

‘Canadian housing fire needs a response’, says BMO One of Canada’s biggest banks is calling on “policymakers to act immediately” as a fire department for blazing housing markets. BMO senior economists lay out a series of recommendations In a new report titled ‘Canadian Housing Fire needs a response’ and rated how effective a number of measures could be.

RBC Urges Measures to Cool Canada’s ‘Overheating’ Housing Market – Bloomberg

Canadian housing market faces ‘moderate’ degree of vulnerability: CMHC | CP24.com

Canadian housing market faces ‘moderate’ degree of vulnerability: CMHC Canada’s housing sector is facing a “moderate” degree of vulnerability to market instability for the second straight quarter and showing signs of overheating for the first time this year, says the country’s housing agency. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

North York house goes for $612,000 over asking after 17 bids – The Globe and Mail

North York house goes for $612,000 over asking after 17 bids Asking price: $1,998,000 (January, 2021) Selling price: $2,610,000 (January, 2021) Taxes: $9,301 (2020) Days on the market: Two Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. This vacant, five-bedroom house was newly painted and staged, and its location just north of the tony Bridle Path in a popular school district added to the intense buyer interest.

Home for sale in Citrus Heights receives 122 offers in one weekend

Home for sale in Citrus Heights receives 122 offers in one weekend CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) – A Citrus Heights home in a quiet cul-de-sac received 122 offers in one weekend on the market. The 1,400 square feet home has three bedrooms, two baths and a spacious backyard with a swimming pool and an asking price of $399,900.00. “People would think that it was underpriced.

Yellen Signals Scrutinizing Hedge Funds a Renewed FSOC Focus – Bloomberg

Posthaste: Brace yourself for the mother of all inflation ‘head fakes’ — it’s going to be a bumpy ride | Financial Post

Posthaste: Brace yourself for the mother of all inflation ‘head fakes’ – it’s going to be a bumpy ride ‘Difficult and volatile investment environment’ ahead Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page. Good Morning! Picture this. Billions of dollars in savings stowed away by pandemic-restricted citizens is about to be unleashed into the economy.

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

