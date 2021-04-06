The Covid is Blowin’ in the Wind
By Mamiya Mapcase (with apologies to Bob Dylan)
How many miles can a virus sail
When it catches the air current flows?
Somebody sneezes in Latvia
Like a rocket the virus she goes
Then on a sidewalk in Omaha
The virus, she flies in your nose
The Covid, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many roads must a man walk down
Before he puts on a mask?
How many deadly cases will he cause
Because he’s not up to the task?
How many aerosols will he spew
Because he won’t do what we ask?
The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many noses must doctors seduce
before we can stick in our swab?
We penetrate every Tom, Dick and Joe
Each Betty, Miranda and Bob
Soon we will go in the anus as well
So your dignity we can rob
The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many times must a person test poz
before we lock up his ass?
How many kiddies must sneeze at grandma
Before we shut down children’s class?
How many jabs must a person endure
To get an immunity pass?
The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many people must we quarantine
To make sure that others don’t die?
How many death tickers must TV show
To get every sheep to comply?
How much terror must we propagate
So they’re scared of people nearby?
The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many sniffles must a woman endure
Before we put deniers in jail?
How many coughs must the innocent bear
Before we assault them full-scale?
How many times must they fail to distance
Before we hang these white males?
The Covid, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many sheeple must we terrify
Before they surrender their rights?
How many jabs must we damage them with
Before we allow them on flights?
How many years can we keep this gig up
Before they see we’re parasites?
The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many children must brain damage claim
Before their masks we discard?
How much oxygen loss must they endure
Before they become a retard?
How many experts must say wear a mask
Before they are feathered and tarred?
The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many curfews must Gavin impose
Before we exterminate the germ?
How many churches must Angela close
Before her vileness we affirm?
How many taverns must Boris shut down
Before we realize he’s a worm?
The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
How many times must Bill go on TV
To say that we must get vaccine?
How many times will the jabees fall dead
Before we give him guillotine?
How many Tonys will murder your mom
Before on a lamppost they’re seen?
The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The Covid is blowin’ in the wind
