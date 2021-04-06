The Covid is Blowin’ in the Wind

By Mamiya Mapcase (with apologies to Bob Dylan)

How many miles can a virus sail

When it catches the air current flows?

Somebody sneezes in Latvia

Like a rocket the virus she goes

Then on a sidewalk in Omaha

The virus, she flies in your nose

The Covid, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many roads must a man walk down

Before he puts on a mask?

How many deadly cases will he cause

Because he’s not up to the task?

How many aerosols will he spew

Because he won’t do what we ask?

The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many noses must doctors seduce

before we can stick in our swab?

We penetrate every Tom, Dick and Joe

Each Betty, Miranda and Bob

Soon we will go in the anus as well

So your dignity we can rob

The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many times must a person test poz

before we lock up his ass?

How many kiddies must sneeze at grandma

Before we shut down children’s class?

How many jabs must a person endure

To get an immunity pass?

The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many people must we quarantine

To make sure that others don’t die?

How many death tickers must TV show

To get every sheep to comply?

How much terror must we propagate

So they’re scared of people nearby?

The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many sniffles must a woman endure

Before we put deniers in jail?

How many coughs must the innocent bear

Before we assault them full-scale?

How many times must they fail to distance

Before we hang these white males?

The Covid, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many sheeple must we terrify

Before they surrender their rights?

How many jabs must we damage them with

Before we allow them on flights?

How many years can we keep this gig up

Before they see we’re parasites?

The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many children must brain damage claim

Before their masks we discard?

How much oxygen loss must they endure

Before they become a retard?

How many experts must say wear a mask

Before they are feathered and tarred?

The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many curfews must Gavin impose

Before we exterminate the germ?

How many churches must Angela close

Before her vileness we affirm?

How many taverns must Boris shut down

Before we realize he’s a worm?

The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

How many times must Bill go on TV

To say that we must get vaccine?

How many times will the jabees fall dead

Before we give him guillotine?

How many Tonys will murder your mom

Before on a lamppost they’re seen?

The Covid my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The Covid is blowin’ in the wind

