THESE 2 Trades Are What Investing Pros Like Druckenmiller Are ALL-IN On Right Now!

source / The Money GPS

We are witnessing major inflation in certain aspects and deflation in others. Don’t worry, as long as your wages rise considerably every single year you will do just fine. Oh, you’re not the CEO of a fortune 500 firm, ok, yea then you’re screwed. Look, this is the reality today. More and more people are dealing with an issue they don’t understand because the truth is obscured. THe fact is that central bank manipulation is an intentional decision to take from the many and give to the few. Buying some stocks and adding to a 401k is not going to swing the pendulum at all. There’s so much more to it.

$GPS

Chart 12: Higher Inflation = outperformance of real assets

Real Price of Real Assets and US CPI Inflation

No Title No Description

Chart 2: Long commodities, short long term bonds as inflation rises

Correlation of real & financial assets with inflation since 1950

No Title No Description

Figure 1: Investor money continued to pour into broad-based commodity ETFs this week…

Figure 2: Commodities are outperforming stocks early in the new year…

No Title No Description

Sentiment

The Panic/Euphoria Model

No Title No Description

The Panic/Euphoria Model

No Title No Description

Chart 10: US small businesses planning on raising prices

NFIB Small Business Price Plans

No Title No Description

Tight supply and hydrogen hopes drive iridium up 160% | Reuters

Tight supply and hydrogen hopes drive iridium up 160% LONDON (Reuters) – Iridium has become the latest precious metal to undergo a spectacular price rally, after supply shortages and expectations it will be used to produce hydrogen to power a greener economy lifted its value by 160% in two months. The difficulty of raising output means prices could rise further, analysts said.

There are two major trends today in 2021. Short the U.S. dollar is a huge trend. Also we have long commodities. The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title MORE V-SHAPE RECOVERY LOCATED.I found it right here in this airplane graveyard. V = a down arrow I guess. pic.twitter.com/RtnYqOdlke

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

No Title I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #dollar​ #commodities

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report