The Catholic Case For Basic Income

On Thursday night, a Zoom meeting was held by Catholic Voices, which was set up in the UK in 2010; it is a registered charity. It came about after the Pope endorsed the concept of Universal Basic Income; also known by its initials UBI, as simply basic income, and, for Major Douglas fans, as Social Credit, this is an idea whose time has come. The speakers included Michael Pugh, Ruth Kelly and Alessandra Smerilli.

Pugh runs the Basic Income Conversation. He started out by advocating for the so-called living wage but soon realised UBI was the real solution to poverty in this age of plenty.

Ruth Kelly is a former Labour MP who held various ministerial positions. Unlike most of the Labour elite she is sound on homosexuality; she is also a practising Catholic. In her address she stressed the difference between UBI and guaranteed minimum income, the former being a income of first resort rather than a top up. Sadly, she falls into the trap of suggesting UBI can be funded from taxation and only from taxation.

Alessandra Smerilli isn’t simply a practising Catholic but a real, live nun, or to give her her full title, Sister Alessandra Smerilli. The trap she falls into is believing work is a moral obligation rather than a painful duty, but altogether the speakers and the following question and answer session provided a good grounding for those not familiar with the concept of UBI, and some discussion for those who are.

This short video gives a good introduction to the concept of UBI, and this slightly longer one covers all the angles.

