Dollar Demise? Markets Boosted on Major Inflation Expectations Amid Spending Blowout!

We are witnessing the greatest bubble in history. One of extreme magnitude. What is truly different this time is that we have never seen investors rely so heavily on a central bank before. Previously it would have been the consumer. Today, it is understood that the consumer can only push it so far. We must now rely on an ever-increasing supply of funny money to satisfy the thirst for more and more gains. More chaos. Are you ready for a wild ride?

Bond Market Latest News: Inflation Fear Forces Wall Street to Remake Portfolios – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-22/wall-street-is-inflation-proofing-its-debt-market-portfolios

Diverging Fates

Leveraged loan, junk-bond returns trounce high-grade debt to start 2021

Real Estate Investing: Where Multimillionaires Are Putting Their Money – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-22/real-estate-investing-where-multimillionaires-are-putting-their-money

“We’re Getting Out of L.A. and Going to Joshua Tree”: Why the Desert Area Is Booming | Hollywood Reporter

“We’re Getting Out of L.A. and Going to Joshua Tree”: Why the Desert Area Is Booming During the golden age of Westerns, film crews would often make the two-and-a-half-hour trip to the Morongo Basin in San Bernardino County to shoot in the pristine, rugged desert. In 1946, actor Dick Curtis decided to monetize the location and banded with movie cowboys Gene Autry and Roy Rogers to create a wild West film location and settlement that they named Pioneertown.

Surging U.S. Yields Loom Over Emerging Markets Beholden to Fed – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-21/surging-u-s-yields-loom-over-emerging-markets-beholden-to-fed

Exhibit 18: FMS investors continue to think Emerging Markets will outperform

What asset class do you think will outperform in 2021?

Chart 5: Private Clients love Emerging Markets

EM flows rel DM flows (GWIM ETF Z-score differential)

The Non-Covid Spending Blowout – WSJ

Opinion | The Non-Covid Spending Blowout The Biden White House is pointing to polls showing that its $1.9 trillion spending bill is popular, and the press corps is cheering. Yet we wonder how much public support there’d be if Americans understood that most of the blowout is a list of longtime Democratic spending priorities flying under the false flag of Covid-19 relief.

Easy Come, Easy Go?

Financial conditions loosen as markets boom

Yellen, Powell Wary of Financial Froth While They Push Stimulus – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-22/yellen-powell-wary-of-financial-froth-while-they-push-stimulus

Yellen Favors Higher Company Tax, Signals Capital Gains Worth a Look

Yellen Favors Higher Company Tax, Signals Capital Gains Worth a Look Bloomberg 5 days ago Saleha Mohsin and Christopher Condon (Bloomberg) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden favors boosting taxes on companies, and signaled openness to considering raising rates on capital gains, while steering clear of a wealth levy.

Yellen Signals Interest in Backing Digital-Dollar Research

Yellen Signals Interest in Backing Digital-Dollar Research (Bloomberg) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled the Biden administration supports research into the viability of a digital dollar, a shift from the lack of enthusiasm shown for the concept under her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin.”It makes sense for central banks to be looking at” issuing sovereign digital currencies, Yellen said at a virtual conference on Monday hosted by the New York Times.She said a digital version of the dollar could help address hurdles to financial inclusion in the U.S.

Yellen sounds warning about ‘extremely inefficient’ bitcoin

Yellen sounds warning about ‘extremely inefficient’ bitcoin Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a warning Monday about the dangers that bitcoin poses both to investors and the public. Despite a sharp slide in price to start the week, the cryptocurrency continues to trade above $53,000 as it has received boosts from various sources.

Are We In a Stock Market Bubble?

Are We In a Stock Market Bubble? I’ve seen a lot of bubbles in my time and I have studied even more in history, so I know what I mean by a bubble and I systemized it into a “bubble indicator” that I monitor to help give me perspective on each market.

Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

JavaScript is not available. We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

