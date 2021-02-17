Supercycle in Commodities as Crude Oil Rises! Is This 2008 All Over Again? Inflation Up!

source / The Money GPS

Commodities are in a supercycle. Well it depends who you ask. We are witnessing an incredibly precarious time in which assets are sky high and the economy is generally historically weak. With increased expenses, this puts additional strain on those millions of people who are struggling, the ones who really need everything to stay low in price. But from gasoline to a trip at the grocery store, more people are spending much more every single day. But don’t worry, there is no inflation.

Commodity prices are surging — just don’t call it a supercycle | Financial Post

Commodity prices are surging – just don’t call it a supercycle Economists warn the term is too exuberant for what is expected to be a two-year bull market that could still be derailed by COVID CALGARY – As investors pile into commodities and some banks raise the price targets on everything from base metals to oil and agricultural products, economists are cautioning that the current bull market should not be confused with a ‘supercycle’.

Commodities have been surging since March 2020. Crude oil, platinum, agriculture. Could it be 2008 all over again? The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

