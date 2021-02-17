Supercycle in Commodities as Crude Oil Rises! Is This 2008 All Over Again? Inflation Up!

Commodities are in a supercycle. Well it depends who you ask. We are witnessing an incredibly precarious time in which assets are sky high and the economy is generally historically weak. With increased expenses, this puts additional strain on those millions of people who are struggling, the ones who really need everything to stay low in price. But from gasoline to a trip at the grocery store, more people are spending much more every single day. But don’t worry, there is no inflation.
Commodity prices are surging — just don't call it a supercycle
Commodity prices are surging – just don’t call it a supercycle
Economists warn the term is too exuberant for what is expected to be a two-year bull market that could still be derailed by COVID CALGARY – As investors pile into commodities and some banks raise the price targets on everything from base metals to oil and agricultural products, economists are cautioning that the current bull market should not be confused with a ‘supercycle’.
Warren Buffett's Favorite Valuation Metric Is Ringing an Alarm
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-12/warren-buffett-s-favorite-valuation-metric-is-ringing-an-alarm?sref=ZMFHsM5Z
#MacroView: Why Stimulus Doesn't Lead To Organic Growth
#MacroView: Why Stimulus Doesn’t Lead To Organic Growth – RIA
There is a growing consensus in Washington the only way to fix the worst economic downturn in more than 70 years is by giving out more free money. From Joe Biden, to Janet Yellen, to most members of Congress, there is a demand for more “stimulus.”
2021 Looks Like a Black Hole for Battered European Tourism
2021 Looks Like a Black Hole for Battered European Tourism
Bloomberg 4 days ago Paul Tugwell, Flavia Rotondi and Alberto Brambilla (Bloomberg) — Across Southern Europe’s tourist hotspots, all they can do is get ready and hope. Vaccinations for the coronavirus are being rolled out, but it’s going to be months before enough shots are delivered that people can start crowding onto planes, taking cruises, or hanging out in packed bars along the beach.
If Tesla Bubble Bursts, Catastrophe Won't Follow
If Tesla Bubble Bursts, Catastrophe Won’t Follow
Recent experience and financial lore have created the impression that the bursting of market bubbles brings economic destruction. But it isn’t always so. The excess in today’s story stocks-electric cars, clean power and cannabis in particular-surely poses a threat to the wealth of their shareholders.
NYC Restaurateurs Argue They Should Be Able to Open for Indoor Dining at 50 Percent Capacity
Indoor Dining at 25 Percent Capacity Is Not Enough to Stay Alive, Some NYC Restaurateurs Say
Even if NYC returns to indoor dining at 25 percent capacity this winter, some restaurant owners say the allowance is still not enough to make a meaningful impact on business during the pandemic. According to a New York Post report, some owners are aghast that Gov.
Morgan Stanley May Bet on Bitcoin in $150 Billion Investment Arm
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-13/morgan-stanley-may-bet-on-bitcoin-in-150-billion-investment-arm
Commodities have been surging since March 2020. Crude oil, platinum, agriculture. Could it be 2008 all over again? The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
No Title
CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.
No Title
I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp
— The Money GPS: Clubhouse. Get in the app because I’m planning on going live daily. (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
“Do you think this is a COMMODITIES SUPERCYCLE?”
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset