End of the Grocery Store: Major Changes in Food Retail (and WHY)

End of the Grocery Store: Major Changes in Food Retail (and WHY)

Claims that COVID is spread at grocery stores are driving major retailers to move to online ordering and curbside pickup. These claims are laughable, but the agenda behind them is not:  the real drivers here are the elimination of farmers markets and smaller grocers, and the separation of consumers from the food supply in advance of food shortages.

