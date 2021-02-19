in Latest, Video

Pierre Poilevre Pummels Trudeau – Hire Canadians. Fire Trudeau.

Pierre Poilevre pummeled Trudeau’s rhetoric with facts to fight for Canadians.  He stands for the Canadian worker and their current plight.  Pierre is highly skilled in the art of debate; revealing Trudeau’s deep lack of substance comes easily to him.  He is a pleasure to watch.

Erin O’ “Whata” Toole recently removed Pierre as finance minister, threatened by Pierre’s skill and charisma.  Erin is the relatively unknown leader of the conservative party in Canada.  Now Pierre is free to run against O’Toole to become the leader of the Conservative party.  I would advise Canadians to look to Pierre Poilievre as a future conservative PM of Canada for Canadians.

