The Stock Market Will RISE Until It IMPLODES. What Will Be the Spark? Inflation?

In order to have a stock market crash, you need a spark. You can have markets go up for what seems like forever, defy not just fundamentals but gravity itself. There comes a time when a circuit breaker pops, and everything changes. The question on everyone’s mind is: What is that spark?

Stock Rally Poses Question: When Does a Bull Become a Bubble? The bull market turned a year old on Tuesday, a testament to the unbridled enthusiasm that let investors shrug off the economic carnage of the pandemic and buy stocks – and pretty much anything else. Since the S&P 500 scraped bottom on March 23 last year, the blue-chip index has posted a rally of nearly 75 percent, even with a 0.8 percent fall on Tuesday.

This chart shows why investors should never try to time the stock market Timing the market is difficult at the best of times for even the most experienced traders. Now, Bank of America has quantified just how large the missed opportunity can be for investors who try to get in and out at just the right moment.

Leap in Gas Prices Puts $3 a Gallon in Sight The prospect of summer drivers crowding U.S. highways is powering steep gains in the price of gasoline, a sign of economic recovery and a boon for the pandemic-ravaged energy industry. Lifted by oil’s recovery and growing consumer demand, gasoline prices at pumps in the U.S.

Real Earnings Summary

Real Earnings Summary Transmission of material in this release is embargoed until USDL-21-0391 8:30 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Technical Information: (202) 691-6555 * cesinfo@bls.gov * www.bls.gov/ces Media Contact: (202) 691-5902 * PressOffice@bls.gov REAL EARNINGS FEBRUARY 2021 All employees Real average hourly earnings for all employees decreased 0.2 percent from January to February, seasonally adjusted, the U.S.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-24/a-60-billion-u-s-stimulus-windfall-is-heading-china-s-way

Yellen supports banks’ share buybacks. Sen. Warren wants BlackRock designated too big to fail Banks have improved their capital positions and should be allowed to continue to buy back their own shares, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday. Regulators restricted share repurchases in 2020 for the biggest institutions in the country as a precautionary measure after Covid-19 reached pandemic status.

BlackRock, others’ risks should be studied, ‘systemic’ tag may not be best: Yellen (Reuters) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it is important to “look carefully” at systemic risks posed by asset managers, including BlackRock Inc, but said designating them as systematically important financial institutions may not be the right approach.

Willful Blindness, Societal Rift & Death of the Dollar – RIA “It was assumed, even only a decade ago, that the Fed could not just print money with abandon. It was assumed that the government could not rack up huge debt without spurring inflation and crippling debt payment costs. Both of these concerns have been thrown out the window by large numbers of thinkers.

Cargo ship blocking Suez Canal could take weeks to move The massive container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, halting traffic in one of the world’s busiest waterways, is still stuck as tug boats continued to try to dislodge the ship on Thursday. A team of expert salvors from Smit Salvage have been called in to assist with the operation.

Asset management giant Fidelity files for a bitcoin ETF A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicates that asset management giant Fidelity is seeking to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF is the latest entrant in a growing race to launch a bitcoin exchange-traded product in the United States.

NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000 HONG KONG (Reuters) -A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), the latest sign of a frenzy in the NFT art world.

Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4's. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%?

1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I've covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn't take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it's extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed

"Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy" Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food?

