American Mass Bombings of Chinese Cities in World War II

The United States Army Air Forces destroyed most Japanese cities during World War II, and a few cities in China as well. These were not precision airstrikes but mass bombings designed to destroy the city and kill residents.

The Fog of War – Lesson #5; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOCYcgOnWUM&t=0s

US Army Air Forces in World War II; https://www.ibiblio.org/hyperwar/AAF/V/AAF-V-16.html

