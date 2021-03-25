The EVERYTHING Bubble Will Create A Global Meltdown Unlike Anything In History

source / The Money GPS

$GPS

‘I’d Much Rather Be in Florida’ – The New York Times



‘I’d Much Rather Be in Florida’ Floridians are out and about and pandemic restrictions have been lifted. There’s just one problem: The virus never went away. To hear more audio stories from publishers like The New York Times, download Audm for iPhone or Android .

archive / mirror

Crude to $100: Trader makes the case for a spike in oil prices

Crude to $100: Trader makes the case for a spike in oil prices Crude oil prices are on a path to highs not seen since 2014, according to one chart analyst. As the energy sector tracks for its best quarter on record with a year-to-date gain of nearly 40%, there’s “clearly some upside” for oil prices as well, Piper Sandler’s Craig Johnson told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday.

U.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020

U.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020 WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million U.S. airport passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020, as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related drop. Covid-19 has devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline passenger demand down 60 percent in 2020 and down 63 percent in January.

Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson on Twitter:

“BREAKING: @TSA officers screened 1,357,111 people at airport security checkpoints yesterday, Friday, March 12. The last time checkpoint throughput was that high was March 15, 2020. If you choose to fly, wear that mask!” / Twitter

JavaScript is not available. BREAKING: @TSA officers screened 1,357,111 people at airport security checkpoints yesterday, Friday, March 12. The last time checkpoint throughput was that high was March 15, 2020. If you choose to fly, wear that mask!

A Car Rental Apocalypse Is Coming: Here’s What You Need To Know

https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurabegleybloom/2021/03/11/a-car-rental-apocalypse-is-coming-heres-what-you-need-to-know/

The Rising Cost of College in the U.S.

How Lex Greensill’s $7 Billion Empire Unraveled in Days – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-11/how-lex-greensill-s-7-billion-empire-unraveled-in-days

archive

Goldman Sachs: U.S. economy to grow 8% in 2021 – Axios

Goldman Sachs predicts U.S. economy will grow 8% this year Economists at Goldman Sachs raised their GDP growth expectations for the U.S. economy to 8% for 2021 in a note to clients on Sunday night. Why it matters: If Goldman’s forecast is correct, it would mark the largest economic expansion for the U.S. in generations.

Tencent Loses $62 Billion, Wiping Out Value of Fintech Business – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-15/tencent-loses-62-billion-wiping-out-value-of-fintech-business

archive

BMW Plans for All New Cars to be Reusable as of 2025, BamS Says – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-14/bmw-plans-for-all-new-cars-to-be-reusable-as-of-2025-bams-says

archive

VMT tax: Two states tax some drivers by the mile. Many more want to give it a try. – Washington Post

Two states tax some drivers by the mile. Many more want to give it a try. A dozen states are considering legislation this year to expand or launch programs that would charge drivers a cent or two for each mile they drive.

archive

US and UK Store Openings and Closures Tracker 2021, Week 10

US and UK Store Openings and Closures Tracker 2021, Week 10 Our Weekly US and UK Store Openings and Closures Tracker reports on store closures, openings and bankruptcies. This week, there are highlights from Abercrombie & Fitch, Burlington Stores, Chico’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree, Foxtrot Market, Gap, Grocery Outlet, NIKE, Ross Stores and The Children’s Place in the US and Clarks and Morrisons in the UK.

NFL finalizes new 11-year media rights deal, Amazon gets exclusive Thursday Night rights | CNBC



NFL media rights deal 2023-2033: Amazon gets exclusive Thursday Night

NFL finalizes new 11-year media rights deal, Amazon gets exclusive Thursday Night rights The National Football League has finalized its new 11-year media rights agreement with a pact that will run through 2033 and could be worth over $100 billion. The league announced Thursday it’s renewing TV rights with all of its existing broadcast partners and adding Amazon Prime Video as an exclusive partner for its Thursday Night Football package.

Nike Posts Mixed Q3 2021 Amid Port Congestion Delays, Store Closures — Footwear News

Nike Beats Earnings but Misses Revenue Estimates Amid Port Congestion Delays and Store Closures

Nike Beats Earnings but Misses Revenue Estimates Amid Port Congestion Delays and Store Closures Nike Inc. delivered a mixed third quarter as port congestion delays and store closures abroad took a swing at its balance sheet. For the three months ended Feb. 28, the sportswear giant logged earnings that rose 71% to $1.4 billion, or 90 cents per share, trouncing the 76 cents per share analysts predicted.

archive

Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds – Bloomberg



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-15/retail-bitcoin-traders-rival-wall-street-buyers-as-mania-builds

archive / mirror

Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

JavaScript is not available. 1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report