The CHEAPEST ASSET In the World According to Jeffrey Gundlach. Time To Buy?

source / The Money GPS

There comes a time when we must address reality. We surely can live in fantasy land on occasion. People do it every day by tuning into their televisions. They can escape reality for a brief period. However, we must come back down to earth or face the consequences. The future might be a bunch of people living under a virtual reality headset but for those who want some level of control of their lives, we should probably pay attention.

$GPS

DoubleLine’s Gundlach sees inflation over 3% for a couple of months this summer | Seeking Alpha

DoubleLine’s Gundlach sees inflation over 3% for a couple of months this summer Among DoubleLine Funds chief Jeffrey Gundlach’s comments from his Total Return webcast:Sees “significant increase in headline inflation..

Sector share of GDP, employment, S&P 500

source

Stimulus After Global Financial Crisis vs. Pandemic

No Title No Description

% of Personal Income Made Up By Government Transfer/Assistance Payments (SAAR)

No Title No Description

U.S. Budget Deficit Watch

No Title No Description

Nasdaq 100 Relative to S&P 500

No Title No Description

U.S. Core CPI (YoY)

No Title No Description

BP to tell 25,000 office staff to work from home two days a week

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/companies/bp-to-tell-25-000-office-staff-to-work-from-home-two-days-a-week/ar-BB1emLxk

Soaring home prices are starting to alarm policymakers – POLITICO

Soaring home prices are starting to alarm policymakers Sure, the pandemic shut down basically everything. But the housing market? It’s kept on chugging along. In fact, prices are soaring. Still, the current pace of home price appreciation is unsustainable, they say. “I am worried that the price run-up is going to choke off first-time buyers,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

South Florida’s Real Estate Market Red Hot A Year Into COVID Pandemic – CBS Miami

South Florida’s Real Estate Market Red Hot A Year Into COVID Pandemic South Florida is seeing a crush of new housing buyers. So much so, it has created a seller’s market with many sellers getting top dollar. People from all over the Northeast in high-tax areas are making an effort to make South Florida their new home, but it’s not easy.

Personal_Income | Global Macro Monitor

https://global-macro-monitor.com/2021/03/08/the-macro-factors-driving-the-covid-economy-in-two-charts/personal_income-2/

Retail Investors Are Long Confidence And Short Experience – RIA

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/retail-investors-are-long-confidence-and-short-experience/

Figure 21: Stimulus payments widely reported being used for investing in stocks

Proportion of respondents invested in stock market using govt stimulus checks (%)

Option Activity by Security Type

Avg Daily Volume

No Title No Description

Exhibit 30: Net % AA Say they are overweight Equities

Net% of FMS investors overweight equities

Exhibit 32: Net % AA Say they are overweight Cash

Net% of FMS investors overweight cash

Exhibit 11: All-time high in investors taking “higher-than-normal” risk

Net % Taking Higher than Normal Risk Levels

Gas prices in Los Angeles: Average LA County gas price rises for 47th time in 48 days – ABC7 Los Angeles

Average LA County gas price rises for 47th time in 48 days LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 27th consecutive day and 47th time in 48 days, increasing a half-cent to $3.813, its highest amount since Dec. 3, 2019.

The Best Way to Rob a Bank | Epsilon Theory

https://www.epsilontheory.com/the-best-way-to-rob-a-bank

Jeffrey Gundlach the bond king has suggested that THIS is the cheapest asset in the world right now. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. 1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #inflation

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report