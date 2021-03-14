WEBINAR: The Chinese Communist Party’s Crimes Against America and the Rest of the World

source

Known for notorious attacks against freedom and democracy, the CCP is not just a global imperialist bully. The CCP is a transnational criminal organization.

Worse yet, unsuspecting Americans are funding the CCP’s crimes—to the tune of trillions of dollars—with pension plans and other stock market investments in CCP state-controlled companies. Many of these companies have been designated by the Pentagon as People’s Liberation Army companies. These companies build the weapons and technology used to dominate and enslave liberty-minded people in China, America and the rest of the free world.

Join us Tuesday as China experts and dissidents lay out the case against the CCP and argue for the United States to designate the CCP a Transnational Criminal Organization.

United Front espionage and influence operations

Unrestricted Warfare attacks

Espionage

Intellectual property theft

Network hacking and data mining

Flooding American markets with fentanyl

Mass atrocities and human rights abuses including genocide

Subverting nations

Environmental atrocities

Panelists include:

Frank Gaffney , Vice Chair, The Committee on the Present Danger: China

, Vice Chair, The Committee on the Present Danger: China Gordon Chang , TV Pundit, lawyer and author of The Great US-China Tech War and The Coming Collapse of China

, TV Pundit, lawyer and author of The Great US-China Tech War and The Coming Collapse of China Charles “Sam” Faddis , Former CIA operations officer, published author, and national security commentator

, Former CIA operations officer, published author, and national security commentator Ilshat Hassan , Director of China Affairs, World Uyghur Congress

, Director of China Affairs, World Uyghur Congress Dr. Xiaoxu Sean Lin , PhD, Executive Director, Global Alliance Against Communist Disinformation and Propaganda, Microbiologist, Former US Army officer, GM of WQER-LP Radio, Survivor of Tiananmen Massacre

, PhD, Executive Director, Global Alliance Against Communist Disinformation and Propaganda, Microbiologist, Former US Army officer, GM of WQER-LP Radio, Survivor of Tiananmen Massacre Maura Moynihan, Tibet specialist, former Radio Free Asia/Nepal bureau chief and columnist with The Asian Age

