WEBINAR: The Chinese Communist Party’s Crimes Against America and the Rest of the World

Known for notorious attacks against freedom and democracy, the CCP is not just a global imperialist bully. The CCP is a transnational criminal organization.
Worse yet, unsuspecting Americans are funding the CCP’s crimes—to the tune of trillions of dollars—with pension plans and other stock market investments in CCP state-controlled companies. Many of these companies have been designated by the Pentagon as People’s Liberation Army companies. These companies build the weapons and technology used to dominate and enslave liberty-minded people in China, America and the rest of the free world.
Join us Tuesday as China experts and dissidents lay out the case against the CCP and argue for the United States to designate the CCP a Transnational Criminal Organization.
- United Front espionage and influence operations
- Unrestricted Warfare attacks
- Espionage
- Intellectual property theft
- Network hacking and data mining
- Flooding American markets with fentanyl
- Mass atrocities and human rights abuses including genocide
- Subverting nations
- Environmental atrocities
Panelists include:
- Frank Gaffney, Vice Chair, The Committee on the Present Danger: China
- Gordon Chang, TV Pundit, lawyer and author of The Great US-China Tech War and The Coming Collapse of China
- Charles “Sam” Faddis, Former CIA operations officer, published author, and national security commentator
- Ilshat Hassan, Director of China Affairs, World Uyghur Congress
- Dr. Xiaoxu Sean Lin, PhD, Executive Director, Global Alliance Against Communist Disinformation and Propaganda, Microbiologist, Former US Army officer, GM of WQER-LP Radio, Survivor of Tiananmen Massacre
- Maura Moynihan, Tibet specialist, former Radio Free Asia/Nepal bureau chief and columnist with The Asian Age
What a crock of bullshit. You could do better than this drivel, Duran.
lol … the US Fantasy Theme park has awesome terrifying rides!
But seriously, when will the US mass-murder, terrorist, subversion, looting state leave the world to develop in peace?