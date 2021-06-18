A COUP in CHINA?

Roger Garside: A Coming Coup Will End China’s Communist Dictatorship The Chinese regime is “outwardly strong, but inwardly weak,” says China expert Roger Garside, and it’s plagued by a brewing financial crisis, a moral vacuum in society, and the malaise of rampant corruption. Garside predicts a coming coup will ultimately end China’s communist dictatorship.

The Chinese regime is “outwardly strong, but inwardly weak,” says China expert Roger Garside, and it’s plagued by a brewing financial crisis, a moral vacuum in society, and the malaise of rampant corruption.

Garside predicts a coming coup will ultimately end China’s communist dictatorship. In this episode, we sit down with Garside to discuss how he came to his conclusions, detailed in his new book, “China Coup: The Great Leap to Freedom.”

Garside is a former British diplomat who served twice in the British Embassy in Beijing and witnessed the hysteria of China’s Cultural Revolution firsthand.

