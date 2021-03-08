The Biggest Bubble in History With $28 Trillion of Debt on Top, Recipe For Disaster!

source / The Money GPS

United States ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices

United States ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices U.S. Services Sector Slows in January By Investing.com Investing.com – Activity in the U.S. economy’s service sector slowed to a five-month low in January, according to a report released on Tuesday, as worry over the impact of the government…

JPMorgan Seeks to Reduce Office Space in Two Manhattan Towers – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-02/jpmorgan-seeks-to-reduce-office-space-in-two-manhattan-towers

So… just how concerned should we be about America’s $28 trillion debt?

So… just how concerned should we be about America’s $28 trillion debt? JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – America has a problem. Well, almost 28,000,000,000,000 problems. The national debt has ballooned to an astounding 27.9 trillion dollars. To put in perspective of just how much money that is, consider this.

Disney to close 20% of Disney Stores as it shifts focus to e-commerce

Disney shuttering at least 20% of Disney Stores as it shifts focus to e-commerce Disney said Wednesday that it will close 20% of its brick-and-mortar Disney Store locations before the end of the year as part of a bigger focus on its e-commerce business.

Sinclair to lay off hundreds of employees, citing ‘profound impact’ pandemic has had on its business – CNN

Sinclair to lay off hundreds of employees, citing ‘profound impact’ pandemic has had on its business Citing the coronavirus pandemic, the Sinclair Broadcast Group said on Wednesday that it will reduce its workforce by approximately 5%, amounting to hundreds of layoffs across the company.

A precious metal that costs 15 times more than gold is driving a surge in thefts of catalytic converters – Alton Telegraph

A precious metal that costs 15 times more than gold is driving a surge in thefts of catalytic converters In just the past week, Andrew Reichenbach’s car repair shop in Minneapolis has had three Mitsubishis come in with their exhaust pipes sawed off. The thieves were after a precious metal – tucked into almost all American vehicles – in such demand that it costs 15 times the price of gold.

China Credit Impulse

ChiNext

Exhibit 5: 20 active SPACs trading at the largest premiums to their IPO price

Capital raises as of February 26, 2021; market data as of February 26, 2021

Exhibit 4: Average number of calendar days from IPO to deal announcement

as of February 26, 2021; by year of deal announcement

Exhibit 2 : SPAC acquisitions and IPOs by sector

as of February 26, 2021

Exhibit 3: SPAC capital seeking target and SPAC IPO capital associated with mergers in each quarter

as of February 26, 2021

Value / Growth

Dilapidated garage hits the Toronto housing market for $729,000 | CTV News

Dilapidated garage hits the Toronto housing market for $729,000 TORONTO — A dilapidated garage with no bedrooms, bathrooms or kitchen in Toronto’s fired up housing market is selling for an eye-watering $729,000. The property, located at 951B Greenwood Avenue in the Danforth Village area, recently hit the market and is “conveniently located with subway, schools, shops and other amenities nearby,” according to the listing.

Exhibit 4: Core PCE Inflation Could Peak at 2.5% in a Pent-Up Demand Scenario—but Would Likely Pull Back by Mid-2021

Exhibit 3: Pent-Up Demand Could Boost Consumption of Travel and Recreation Above Pre-Crisis Levels After Restrictions End

Biggest ESG Fund Has No Direct Renewable Holdings: Green Insight – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-03/biggest-esg-fund-has-no-direct-renewable-holdings-green-insight-kltcg25d

Tesla Stock Tumbles 25% In a Month, Electric Vehicle Competition Surge | Observer

Tesla Stock Tumbles 25% In a Month As Competition Heats Up and Megabull Walks Away Over the past four weeks, Tesla shares have quietly tumbled 25 percent from the company’s February high. And, strangely, hardly anyone has noticed. It’s not just Tesla’s stock that has been struggling, as major indexes and most tech stocks have taken a downturn of late due to rising interest rates.

Hindenburg Omen is a closely watched indicator which has an accurate history of predicting a market crash. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #inflation

