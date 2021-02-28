The Big Short Michael Burry Warns HYPERINFLATION Weimar Germany Coming to U.S.

source / The Money GPS

Michael Burry was made famous from The Big Short. A massive bet that virtually nobody in the industry agreed with. Nobody would acknowledge. Nobody understood what Burry did. And in hindsight many pretend it was so obvious. But the truth is that it wasn’t because it’s convoluted and confusing intentionally. In 2007, the Fed refused to acknowledge there were issues. They continued to pretend there wasn’t a deeply rooted problem in 2008. In 2009 and 2010 they simply kept saying everything was just fine. Right through an entire cycle. Such injustice and a disservice to the people shouldn’t be tolerated and yet it’s happening again.

$GPS

Cassandra on Twitter:

“People say I didn’t warn last time. I did, but no one listened. So I warn this time. And still, no one listens. But I will have proof I warned.” / Twitter

JavaScript is not available.

archive

Cassandra on Twitter:

“Speculative stock #bubbles ultimately see the gamblers take on too much debt. #MarginDebt popularity accelerates at peaks. At this point the market is dancing on a knife’s edge. Passive investing’s IQ drain, and #stonksgoup hype, add to the danger. https://t.co/VLHrzdNumB” / Twitter

JavaScript is not available.

archive

FINRA Margin Debt and the S&P 500

Real Values (Adjusted to Present-Day Dollars)

Cassandra (@michaeljburry) / Twitter

JavaScript is not available.

archive

CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio

Cassandra on Twitter:

“Note that FINRA #margindebt data understates the leverage in equities. Together with margin debt, in stocks, there is leverage through #calloptions. Note that @CBOE weekly call options volume has been making new highs for over a year now. Good to know why #stonks go up, right? https://t.co/etsa3yr2En” / Twitter

JavaScript is not available.

archive

CBOE US Weekly Equity Call Options Volume

Cassandra (@michaeljburry) / Twitter

JavaScript is not available.

archive

The US government is inviting inflation with its MMT-tinged policies. Brisk Debt/GDP, M2 increases while retail sales, PMI stage V recovery. Trillions more stimulus & re-opening to boost demand as employee and supply chain costs skyrocket. # ParadigmShift

Dying of Money: Lessons of the Great German and American Inflations

Click to access jens-parsson-dying-of-money-24.pdf

archive

Cassandra on Twitter:

“”The life of the inflation in its ripening stage was a paradox which had its own unmistakable characteristics.

One was the great wealth, at least of those favored by the boom..Many great fortunes sprang up overnight…The cities, had an aimless and wanton youth”” / Twitter

JavaScript is not available.

archive

Chart 11: End of WW1 caused jump in German money velocity & inflation

Germany 1914-23: Money Supply, Budget Deficit, Velocity, Inflation, IP Growth

No Title No Description

Companies Aren’t Saving Their Pennies as Markets Turn Bubbly – WSJ

Companies Aren’t Saving Their Pennies as Markets Turn Bubbly When money is readily available and almost free, why bother saving for a rainy day? For corporations, the question is worth asking at a time when dollars might as well be falling from the sky. The average rate on so-called “high yield” bonds recently fell below 4% to a record low.

mirror

Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-20/bubble-warnings-go-unheeded-as-everyone-is-a-buyer-in-stocks

mirror

Canadians Take On Mortgage Debt at Fastest Pace in a Decade – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-19/canadians-pile-into-mortgage-debt-at-fastest-pace-in-a-decade

mirror

The Death of Fiscal Austerity Has Major Implications for Markets – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-20/the-death-of-fiscal-austerity-has-major-implications-for-markets

mirror

Inflation Problems Depend on Where You Look for Them – WSJ

Inflation Problems Depend on Where You Look for Them The Federal Reserve predicates its easy money policies in part on the fact that its favorite measure of inflation has run more than a half percentage point below its goal for several years.

Austinites search for bottled water as recovery begins

With storm over, Austinites’ eyes turn to long recovery Austinites emerged Saturday from a nightmarish week of darkness, cold and thirst to survey the damage to their homes and take stock of supplies. Many, still left without water as an energy calamity turned into a water supply catastrophe, flocked to food banks for household essentials.

Michael Burry from The Big Short talking about increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

