Texas Homeowners Power Bill Hit $17,000! Rates Skyrocket as Outages Widespread!

WHAT HAPPENED IN TEXAS?

source

Texas was dealt a massive blow. Freezing cold led to increased power usage, power outages, food shortages, and general panic. An unexpected event caused a situation for millions of people. But if history is any guide, people will simply go back to business as usual when this is all over. No additional preparedness, no extra supplies, simply a continuing dependence on a fragile system.

$GPS

 

Texas frozen wind power – outages ensue, electricity now at unheard of $9000 per megawatt-hour

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/02/15/texas-frozen-wind-power-outages-ensue-electricity-now-at-unheard-of-9000-per-megawatt-hour/

Wind power essentially disappeared overnight

Texas Wind was the biggest MW decliner

In case there was any question: nat gas made up for wind

Wind and Solar likely caused Texas Grid to underperform

Nat gas saved the day until it too failed

Natural Gas made up the most difference, but failed as well

Wind was the biggest failure this week in the Texas grid catastrophe and Nat Gas was the best option

LMP Contour Map: Real-Time Market – Locational Marginal Pricing

LMP Contour Map: Real-Time Market – Locational Marginal Pricing

http://www.ercot.com/content/cdr/contours/rtmLmp.html

Fury as Texas homeowners hit with eye-watering electricity bills up to $17,000 due to 'high demand' during freeze

Fury as freezing Texas homeowners hit with eye-watering bills as high as $17,000

TEXAS homeowners have been hit with more than brutal winter storms – they are getting accompanying massive electricity bills. Electricity bills for Texans shot up as high as $17,000 per month following a nasty winter storm that caused power outages and wrecked havoc.

Texas governor says he is responsible for the status of ERCOT, vows reforms

Texas governor says he is responsible for the status of ERCOT, vows reforms

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued to slam the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Thursday for what he says are failures to prepare the state for the winter storm that has left thousands freezing in the dark without running water.

How Much Longer Will DFW-Area Store Shelves Be Nearly Empty Following Winter Storms?

How Much Longer Will DFW-Area Store Shelves Be Nearly Empty Following Winter Storms?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On top of dealing with power outages and boil water advisories, many North Texans have been frustrated by nearly empty shelves at grocery stores across the Metroplex. “I know it’s unnerving for customers when they come in the store and it doesn’t look like the grocery store they know and love,” said Christy Lara, director of public relations for the southern division of Tom Thumb and Albertsons.

Erica Simon on Twitter:

“This is not a third world country. This is Houston, Texas. I spotted a line of people filing up buckets of water from a spicket at Haden Park. Why? Millions either have no water or are under a Boil Water Advisory.

https://t.co/VHYH5Hbqjj” / Twitter

This is not a third world country. This is Houston, Texas. I spotted a line of people filing up buckets of water from a spicket at Haden Park. Why? Millions either have no water or are under a Boil Water Advisory. pic.twitter.com/VHYH5Hbqjj

CIA-Simulation Warlord on Twitter:

“Bread lines in SW Austin. Only 15 items per person.

https://t.co/gt9rS42cDO” / Twitter

Bread lines in SW Austin. Only 15 items per person. pic.twitter.com/gt9rS42cDO

Texas power outage: After storm, a dire lack of food, fresh water

‘Just crippling’: Texans devastated by ice storm are now hunting empty shelves for food and water

AUSTIN – The slow-moving winter disaster pummeling Texas that began with snow, ice and widespread blackouts is now moving into a new phase: A dire lack of food and fresh water. Supermarket chains that remained open in past disasters have shuttered in the face of power outages and impassable roads.

The Death of Fiscal Austerity Has Major Implications for Markets

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-20/the-death-of-fiscal-austerity-has-major-implications-for-markets?srnd=premium-canada

mirror

Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-20/bubble-warnings-go-unheeded-as-everyone-is-a-buyer-in-stocks?srnd=premium

mirror

Canadians Take On Mortgage Debt at Fastest Pace in a Decade

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-19/canadians-pile-into-mortgage-debt-at-fastest-pace-in-a-decade?srnd=premium-canada

mirror

 

Texas had been dealing with skyrocketing energy bills. Investing and hedging your bets is important. Always have savings, cash, protection in your truly diversified portfolio. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

JavaScript is not available.

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It's simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

 

# T h e  M o n e y  G P S

The Strange Tale of the USS Pueblo

Reconciliation in Syria: building peace between the two sides