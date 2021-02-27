Texas Homeowners Power Bill Hit $17,000! Rates Skyrocket as Outages Widespread!

source / The Money GPS

Texas was dealt a massive blow. Freezing cold led to increased power usage, power outages, food shortages, and general panic. An unexpected event caused a situation for millions of people. But if history is any guide, people will simply go back to business as usual when this is all over. No additional preparedness, no extra supplies, simply a continuing dependence on a fragile system.

Texas frozen wind power – outages ensue, electricity now at unheard of $9000 per megawatt-hour – Watts Up With That?

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/02/15/texas-frozen-wind-power-outages-ensue-electricity-now-at-unheard-of-9000-per-megawatt-hour/

Wind power essentially disappeared overnight

Texas Wind was the biggest MW decliner

In case there was any question: nat gas made up for wind

Wind and Solar likely caused Texas Grid to underperform

Nat gas saved the day until it too failed

Natural Gas made up the most difference, but failed as well

Wind was the biggest failure this week in the Texas grid catastrophe and Nat Gas was the best option

LMP Contour Map: Real-Time Market – Locational Marginal Pricing

LMP Contour Map: Real-Time Market – Locational Marginal Pricing

http://www.ercot.com/content/cdr/contours/rtmLmp.html

Fury as Texas homeowners hit with eye-watering electricity bills up to $17,000 due to ‘high demand’ during freeze

Fury as freezing Texas homeowners hit with eye-watering bills as high as $17,000 TEXAS homeowners have been hit with more than brutal winter storms – they are getting accompanying massive electricity bills. Electricity bills for Texans shot up as high as $17,000 per month following a nasty winter storm that caused power outages and wrecked havoc.

Texas governor says he is responsible for the status of ERCOT, vows reforms – CNN

Texas governor says he is responsible for the status of ERCOT, vows reforms Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued to slam the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Thursday for what he says are failures to prepare the state for the winter storm that has left thousands freezing in the dark without running water.

How Much Longer Will DFW-Area Store Shelves Be Nearly Empty Following Winter Storms? – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

How Much Longer Will DFW-Area Store Shelves Be Nearly Empty Following Winter Storms? DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On top of dealing with power outages and boil water advisories, many North Texans have been frustrated by nearly empty shelves at grocery stores across the Metroplex. “I know it’s unnerving for customers when they come in the store and it doesn’t look like the grocery store they know and love,” said Christy Lara, director of public relations for the southern division of Tom Thumb and Albertsons.

Erica Simon on Twitter:

“This is not a third world country. This is Houston, Texas. I spotted a line of people filing up buckets of water from a spicket at Haden Park. Why? Millions either have no water or are under a Boil Water Advisory. https://t.co/VHYH5Hbqjj” / Twitter

JavaScript is not available. This is not a third world country. This is Houston, Texas. I spotted a line of people filing up buckets of water from a spicket at Haden Park. Why? Millions either have no water or are under a Boil Water Advisory. pic.twitter.com/VHYH5Hbqjj

CIA-Simulation Warlord on Twitter:

“Bread lines in SW Austin. Only 15 items per person. https://t.co/gt9rS42cDO” / Twitter

JavaScript is not available. Bread lines in SW Austin. Only 15 items per person. pic.twitter.com/gt9rS42cDO

Texas power outage: After storm, a dire lack of food, fresh water

‘Just crippling’: Texans devastated by ice storm are now hunting empty shelves for food and water AUSTIN – The slow-moving winter disaster pummeling Texas that began with snow, ice and widespread blackouts is now moving into a new phase: A dire lack of food and fresh water. Supermarket chains that remained open in past disasters have shuttered in the face of power outages and impassable roads.

The Death of Fiscal Austerity Has Major Implications for Markets – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-20/the-death-of-fiscal-austerity-has-major-implications-for-markets?srnd=premium-canada

mirror

Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-20/bubble-warnings-go-unheeded-as-everyone-is-a-buyer-in-stocks?srnd=premium

mirror

Canadians Take On Mortgage Debt at Fastest Pace in a Decade – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-19/canadians-pile-into-mortgage-debt-at-fastest-pace-in-a-decade?srnd=premium-canada

mirror

Texas had been dealing with skyrocketing energy bills. Investing and hedging your bets is important. Always have savings, cash, protection in your truly diversified portfolio. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

