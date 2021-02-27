The Strange Tale of the USS Pueblo

On January 23, 1968 a US Navy ship, the USS Pueblo, was captured by North Korea while conducting environmental research offshore. North Korea killed one sailor during the seizure and held its 82 crewmen for 11 months and kept the ship as a museum. This incident has been cited for decades as proof that North Korea can never be trusted. However, evidence suggests that the secret mission of the USS Pueblo was to get captured!

The US Navy’s official history of this incident:https://www.history.navy.mil/research…

The NSA’s declassified/redacted official account:https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSA…

The book “The Pueblo Surrender” has reviews and long excerpts on-line.https://books.google.com/books?id=M4b…

Related Tale: “A U-2 and World Peace were Sabotaged in 1960”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyNhE…

