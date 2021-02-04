Silver Demand OFF THE CHARTS! Physical Metals Shortage as “Entire Industry Wiped Out”

The most overlooked asset finally gets some love. Financial companies absolutely hate precious metals. They joke about it at the water cooler. I’ve heard it with my own ears. Even the consideration that a precious metal even exists has perplexed those in the fee-driven industry. But now today we have seen a massive surge of not really just the paper silver, but more importantly, the physical metals. There is now a huge premium on the actual metal, which you may be able to order, but won’t be able to receive because they still need to manufacture it for you. This is certainly a display of supply and demand.
Silver Price
Silver Price
The Holdings Calculator permits you to calculate the current value of your gold and silver. Enter a number Amount in the left text field. Select Ounce, Gram or Kilogram for the weight. Select a Currency. NOTE: You must select a currency for gold first, even if you don’t enter a value for gold holdings.
bfm3E7B_1.jpg (997×547)
No Title
No Description
Silver jumps 8%, touches 8 year high as Reddit traders try their squeeze play with the metal
Silver jumps 8%, touches 8 year high as Reddit traders try their squeeze play with the metal
The price of silver surged higher on Monday as the Reddit-fueled boom in highly shorted stocks appears to be spilling over into the metals market. Silver futures rose 8% to at $29.06 an ounce, marking the largest one-day pop in silver on NYMEX since at least 2013.
Entire silver industry is wiped out: Online precious metals dealer
Entire silver industry is wiped out: Online precious metals dealer
CNBC’s Brian Sullivan discusses how silver inventories are selling out, in part because retail investors are buying up silver coins and bars, with Michael Wittmeyer, CEO of JM Bullion, an online precious metals dealer.
American Silver Eagles (1986-Current) | Free Shipping for Orders +$99 | APMEX®
American Silver Eagles (1986-Current) | Free Shipping for Orders +$99 | APMEX®
Silver Eagles are popular with both investors and collectors because of their U.S. Mint Silver bullion content and historical value. The design of the American Silver Eagle is known around the world as one of the most recognizable motifs in coinage history. The American Eagle coin’s obverse design is Adolph A.
Eric Balchunas on Twitter:
“Only 90 minutes into trading and $SLV has already traded more than it has in about a decade w/ $4.6b which makes it virtual lock to to beat that monster $10b mark set in 2011 as well. https://t.co/hRXExCCTGM” / Twitter
No Title
Only 90 minutes into trading and $SLV has already traded more than it has in about a decade w/ $4.6b which makes it virtual lock to to beat that monster $10b mark set in 2011 as well. pic.twitter.com/hRXExCCTGM
Eric Balchunas on Twitter:
“$PSLV (Sprott Silver CEF which can trade at a premium) has already doubled it’s old all-time volume record in the FIRST HOUR of trading. Some WSB-ers prefer this over $SLV for reasons that are not really valid.. https://t.co/M0AVfcbos3” / Twitter
No Title
PSLV (Sprott Silver CEF which can trade at a premium) has already doubled it’s old all-time volume record in the FIRST HOUR of trading. Some WSB-ers prefer this over $SLV for reasons that are not really valid.. pic.twitter.com/M0AVfcbos3
Eric Balchunas on Twitter:
“Also interesting is $SLV has traded about the same amount as $GME.. not sure if this speaks to WSB-ers’ ability to take on multiple battles at same time or is a sign of their internal arguments (as many have opposed the SLV move) and growing fragmentation. https://t.co/hWKEqH4wwI” / Twitter
No Title
Also interesting is $SLV has traded about the same amount as $GME.. not sure if this speaks to WSB-ers’ ability to take on multiple battles at same time or is a sign of their internal arguments (as many have opposed the SLV move) and growing fragmentation. pic.twitter.com/hWKEqH4wwI
CITADEL ADVISORS LLC Top 13F Holdings
CITADEL ADVISORS LLC
Market Value $352.523 Billion Prior Market Value $280.433 Billion New Purchases1620 stocks Additional Purchases4133 stocks Sold out of1308 stocks Reduced holdings in4178 stocks Top 10 Holdings % 35.85 % Turnover % [1]:29.34% Turnover Alt % [2]: 22.96 % Time Held Top20:11.65 quarters Time Held Top10:12.20 quarters Time Held All:18.24 quarters [1]: Turnover is calculated by taking the # of new holdings (initial purchases) + the # of positions sold out of (not just reduced) divided by the total # of holdings for the quarter.
Robinhood Raises $3.4 Billion to Fuel Record Customer Growth — Under the Hood
Robinhood Raises $3.4 Billion to Fuel Record Customer Growth – Under the Hood
Robinhood has raised $3.4 billion to continue to invest in record customer growth, including $1 billion in funding announced on January 29. This funding is a strong sign of confidence from investors and will help us build for the future and continue to serve people through the exponential growth we’ve seen this year.
Silver demand has gone up. More physical precious metals as in silver and gold. Bullion is in high demand at this time. The stock market keeps going higher as we see more cash, debt, margin being used at this time. The U.S. dollar has been pushed down in recent months and now moving in a range. We are looking at certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and others that are flying higher. Robinhood is at the center of much controversy.
— APPENDICES —
-
The Money GPS: Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis
-
The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
-
The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
-
The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
-
The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
-
The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
•
— The Money GPS: Silver rockets higher (Instagram Feb 2, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver squeeze next? (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: ETF loses 80% of assets! (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The Fed will not pop the bubble (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Wall Street Bets on Reddit is adding millions of people. Retail traders needed to keep the prices going higher. (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Jim Cramer says don’t go for grand slam. What do you think? (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Robinhood caps hot stocks like #gme to 1 share! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021) – archive
— The Money GPS: STOCK MARKET TUMBLES as GME soars (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Find a company you thought was no longer in business, buy some shares, get rich quick. Is that what’s seriously happening right now?! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Hedge your bets like @mcuban ? (Instagram Jan 28, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Fed won’t pull the plug right? (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Delaying the inevitable pain. (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Money flooding into stocks (Instagram Jan 24, 2021)
— The Money GPS: 2 ears, 1 mouth — use in that ratio. (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Buy the biggest shorts? (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Investing legend says bad things are coming because paper printing does not create an economy. (Instagram Jan 22, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The purpose of big tech is to absorb your data. Not to provide a service and later take advantage of you. Look up In Q Tel. (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Moving south? (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin going higher? (Instagram Jan 20, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Never stop (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Invest in yourself first (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY
No Title
Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“What do you think about silver specifically?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset