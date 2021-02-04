Silver Demand OFF THE CHARTS! Physical Metals Shortage as “Entire Industry Wiped Out”

source / The Money GPS

The most overlooked asset finally gets some love. Financial companies absolutely hate precious metals. They joke about it at the water cooler. I’ve heard it with my own ears. Even the consideration that a precious metal even exists has perplexed those in the fee-driven industry. But now today we have seen a massive surge of not really just the paper silver, but more importantly, the physical metals. There is now a huge premium on the actual metal, which you may be able to order, but won’t be able to receive because they still need to manufacture it for you. This is certainly a display of supply and demand.

Silver jumps 8%, touches 8 year high as Reddit traders try their squeeze play with the metal

Silver jumps 8%, touches 8 year high as Reddit traders try their squeeze play with the metal The price of silver surged higher on Monday as the Reddit-fueled boom in highly shorted stocks appears to be spilling over into the metals market. Silver futures rose 8% to at $29.06 an ounce, marking the largest one-day pop in silver on NYMEX since at least 2013.

Entire silver industry is wiped out: Online precious metals dealer

Entire silver industry is wiped out: Online precious metals dealer CNBC’s Brian Sullivan discusses how silver inventories are selling out, in part because retail investors are buying up silver coins and bars, with Michael Wittmeyer, CEO of JM Bullion, an online precious metals dealer.

Eric Balchunas on Twitter:

“Only 90 minutes into trading and $SLV has already traded more than it has in about a decade w/ $4.6b which makes it virtual lock to to beat that monster $10b mark set in 2011 as well. https://t.co/hRXExCCTGM” / Twitter

No Title Only 90 minutes into trading and $SLV has already traded more than it has in about a decade w/ $4.6b which makes it virtual lock to to beat that monster $10b mark set in 2011 as well. pic.twitter.com/hRXExCCTGM

Eric Balchunas on Twitter:

“$PSLV (Sprott Silver CEF which can trade at a premium) has already doubled it’s old all-time volume record in the FIRST HOUR of trading. Some WSB-ers prefer this over $SLV for reasons that are not really valid.. https://t.co/M0AVfcbos3” / Twitter

No Title PSLV (Sprott Silver CEF which can trade at a premium) has already doubled it’s old all-time volume record in the FIRST HOUR of trading. Some WSB-ers prefer this over $SLV for reasons that are not really valid.. pic.twitter.com/M0AVfcbos3

Eric Balchunas on Twitter:

“Also interesting is $SLV has traded about the same amount as $GME.. not sure if this speaks to WSB-ers’ ability to take on multiple battles at same time or is a sign of their internal arguments (as many have opposed the SLV move) and growing fragmentation. https://t.co/hWKEqH4wwI” / Twitter

No Title Also interesting is $SLV has traded about the same amount as $GME.. not sure if this speaks to WSB-ers’ ability to take on multiple battles at same time or is a sign of their internal arguments (as many have opposed the SLV move) and growing fragmentation. pic.twitter.com/hWKEqH4wwI

Robinhood Raises $3.4 Billion to Fuel Record Customer Growth — Under the Hood

Robinhood Raises $3.4 Billion to Fuel Record Customer Growth – Under the Hood Robinhood has raised $3.4 billion to continue to invest in record customer growth, including $1 billion in funding announced on January 29. This funding is a strong sign of confidence from investors and will help us build for the future and continue to serve people through the exponential growth we’ve seen this year.

Silver demand has gone up. More physical precious metals as in silver and gold. Bullion is in high demand at this time. The stock market keeps going higher as we see more cash, debt, margin being used at this time. The U.S. dollar has been pushed down in recent months and now moving in a range. We are looking at certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and others that are flying higher. Robinhood is at the center of much controversy.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

