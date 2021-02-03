in Latest, Video

NY Times wants Reality Czar. Is NYT a puppet of Putin?

4 Votes

NY Times wants Reality Czar. Is NYT a puppet of Putin?

****News Topic 274*****

NY Times Calls For Biden to Appoint “Reality Czar” to Fight “Misinformation”

NY Times Calls For Biden to Appoint “Reality Czar” to Fight “Misinformation”

The New York Times has amplified claims by “experts” who are calling for Joe Biden to appoint a “reality czar,” prompting critics to compare the idea to the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s 1984.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouNYT1984

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Clown show continues. Senate moving forward with impeachment trial of a private citizen