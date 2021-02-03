NY Times wants Reality Czar. Is NYT a puppet of Putin?
****News Topic 274*****
NY Times Calls For Biden to Appoint “Reality Czar” to Fight “Misinformation”
NY Times Calls For Biden to Appoint “Reality Czar” to Fight “Misinformation”
The New York Times has amplified claims by “experts” who are calling for Joe Biden to appoint a “reality czar,” prompting critics to compare the idea to the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s 1984.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.