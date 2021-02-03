Clown show continues. Senate moving forward with impeachment trial of a private citizen
The Duran: Episode 878
Trump Team Responds To Impeachment Article, Argues Senate Has ‘No Jurisdiction’ To Bar From Running Again
President Trump’s legal team has filed a response to House Democrats’ single impeachment article, arguing that he cannot be tried for impeachment because he’s no longer president, and that he did not engage in insurrection or rebellion leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
