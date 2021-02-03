Germany Rejects Nord Stream 2 Sanctions, Eyes Buying Sputnik V
Angela Merkel says ‘every vaccine is welcome’ after Sputnik V results
Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended Germany’s troubled vaccine rollout. In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, she urged everyone to “hold on a while longer.”
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine could be used in the EU if it receives regulatory approval, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday. “Every vaccine is welcome in the European Union,” Merkel told German public broadcaster ARD, praising the “good data” related to Russia’s Sputnik V product.
