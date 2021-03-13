US Prepares to Surrender on Nord Stream 2
A controversial Russian gas pipeline to Germany could soon reach completion in defiance of American sanctions laws, say senior State Department officials.
A controversial Russian gas pipeline to Germany could soon reach completion in defiance of American sanctions laws, say senior State Department officials. Republican and Democratic national security officials and experts regard the pipeline as a mechanism for Russian President Vladimir Putin to tighten economic ties with Germany at the expense of NATO allies.
