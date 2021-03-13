Twitter afraid, sues Texas AG Paxton. Russia sends final warning to Twitter
The Duran: Episode 911
Twitter sues Texas AG to avoid investigation into its censorship practices
Twitter doesn’t want to have to hand over the info.
Russia begins SLOWING DOWN Twitter over child porn, suicide & drug-use claims as regulator warns it could BLOCK service altogether
Russia begins SLOWING DOWN Twitter over child porn, suicide & drug-use claims as regulator warns it could BLOCK service altogether
Twitter users in Russia are about to find it takes longer to share their thoughts online, as authorities start slowing the service’s connection speeds amid a row over illegal content hosted by the US-based social media giant.
I feel sorry for anyone who ever used mainstream social media such as twitter, fb, whattsapp, instagram, etc.
twitter has nothing to do with insane dorsey, but it’s all deep state tool. When you manage to steal elections in the country that has been giving “lectures” about democracy and free speech to the rest of the World, that you should really take a look at yourself in the mirror before using the same tool when communicating with someone.
The Russian people are almost ready to demand a complete American Social Media platform ban. My guess is they are not there yet, but almost there, Putin will throttle em down, and ban. He will gain more support within Russia.