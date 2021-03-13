in Latest, Video

Israel v Iran in Syria: Israel’s Covert War on Iran’s tankers

News Topic 73:

Mysterious attacks on at least a dozen tankers carrying Iranian oil are reported…
The Trump admin. tacitly supported the Israeli operations, the report said, and the US does not appear to be doing anything to prevent it.

Israel has targeted tankers carrying Iranian oil with attacks, according to a WSJ report. At least a dozen vessels have reportedly been targeted. These attacks may represent a new front in the shadowy Israel-Iran conflict. See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Jester Moment
Jester Moment
March 13, 2021
Israel’s leadership obviously does not believe in karma. Their crimes against humanity are legion.

