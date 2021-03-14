How Britain Reconquered the USA

From the Canadian Patriot Review

Earlier this week, I had the pleasure to speak with my friend Patrick Timpone, host of Radio One News on the topic of the British re-conquest of the USA. This topic took us into a deep dive of world history with a focus on the rise of the Round Table Movement in 1902 and the Cecil Rhodes/Milner networks that ran roughshod over the 20th century.

If you have not yet discovered that the USA as we know it has been hijacked by operations centered NOT in Russia or China as many have been duped to believe, but rather in the bowels of the City of London… then this show is for you.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review.

