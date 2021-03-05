Signals Flash Major Inflation! Helicopter Money Will Erode the U.S. Dollar Into Confetti

source / The Money GPS

The market is taking some serious heat right now. Certain elements are overheating. Others are completely out of whack. But what is obvious is that the Fed intends to cause the biggest bubble in history and watch it pop, then pose as the savior. Big business will consolidate, fewer and fewer names will stand, the merger of corporations and the state will be complete, and small business will barely remain in existence.

$GPS

Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-27/dizzied-bond-traders-brace-for-more-pain-as-fed-speakers-line-up

archive

Volatility Spike

Expectations for Turbulence surge, but remain below March levels

No Title No Description

Once Trump’s ‘enemy,’ Fed emerges as White House ally in rejecting concerns about overdoing stimulus

Once Trump’s ‘enemy,’ Fed emerges as White House ally in rejecting concerns about overdoing stimulus As prominent economists, Republican lawmakers and some market analysts raise alarm bells about the risks of overspending and overstimulating the economy, the Biden administration has found a surprising ally: the Federal Reserve. The House passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill early Saturday morning, and the Senate is expected to follow suit shortly.

Speech, Bernanke –Deflation– November 21, 2002

Speech, Bernanke –Deflation– November 21, 2002 Since World War II, inflation–the apparently inexorable rise in the prices of goods and services–has been the bane of central bankers.

Copper’s Yearlong Rally Feeds Through to Homes, Phones and Cars – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-27/copper-s-yearlong-rally-feeds-through-to-homes-phones-and-cars

archive

Shocks to Come?

The surge in commodities has outpaced a rise in inflation expectations

No Title No Description

‘This bond market is so radically oversold’: economist David Rosenberg

‘This bond market is so radically oversold,’ economist David Rosenberg says Economist David Rosenberg says he made a career by not following the herd, and his bond forecast could be considered the latest example. According to the Rosenberg Research president, this year’s rate yield shock surrounding the benchmark 10-year Treasury Note is temporary. “This bond market is so radically oversold,” Rosenberg told CNBC’s ” Trading Nation” on Friday.

401(k)s and Retirement Savings Plans are Being Threatened by Tech Stocks Rout – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-26/401-k-s-and-retirement-savings-plans-are-being-threatened-by-tech-stocks-rout

archive

Airline Stocks Are Soaring, But There’s Still a Long Way Back – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-28/airline-stocks-are-soaring-but-there-s-still-a-long-way-back

archive

Australia Central Bank to Stick With Defense of Yield Target – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-28/australia-central-bank-girds-for-all-out-defense-of-yield-target

archive

RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound | Financial Post

RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound (Bloomberg) – The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year as policy makers around the world seek to check runaway bets on reflation.

Square

Future of Restaurants

Click to access Square%20Future%20of%20Restaurantspdf.pdf

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. No Description

JavaScript is not available. We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #inflation

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report