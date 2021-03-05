I could not believe my ears on this day
When Doctor Steve Turley had something to say
about racists gone mad, saying everything’s bad
that Dr Seuss is a racist
and our kids have been had.
But watching this video t’was clear from the start
that the people who called Seuss racist weren’t smart.
They lied to the press and they lied to each other
and Amazon said six Seuss books were a bother.
They would not sell them except for those few
which made thousands of dollars for sale as though new.
So then I did some sleuthing around
and I learned that Seuss was a good guy all around.
He hated racism, wrote of it in fact
and one of his best books, with great lack of tact
showed that racists were horrid, and that that was that.
The Sneetches on beaches were used as Seuss teaches
that all of those who are proud are like leeches
who suck all the blood and the life from the people
who don’t even care about liberal sheeple,
it made awful sense, the Doctor would say
to envy one’s brother or sister today
and trying to outdo them was just one more way
to give the Devil your soul as his pay.
So, libs, just keep going with what you are doing
the results will start showing when people start doing
the thing you don’t want – they will start thinking
and then all your plans will begin their great sinking
as we learn what the Sneetches all did and start winking.
There is no systemic racism today
except in the fools who do it for pay
and many such people in Congress who stay
rich on your bucks, ’cause you choose them each day,
but when we learn, you’ll be sent on your way.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.