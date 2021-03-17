Price of EVERYTHING Skyrocketing as Dollar Becomes Worthless! Inflation Mayhem

source / The Money GPS

The general public doesn’t understand. They consume with a voracious appetite. Debt climbs on all levels and the suggestion is that this is manageable thanks to ultra low interest rates. The central banks will HAVE to keep them low they say. They would never want to create a crisis, right? I mean, the very people who specifically created the Financial Crisis and then literally worked on designing the bills post-crisis would only want to help you out. So nothing to worry about. Yeah….

Normalized As Of 03/05…

Last Price

Carl Quintanilla on Twitter:

"JPMORGAN: "We expect consumers to blowout expectations for rest of the year given: 1. "pandemic effectively ending in 40-70 days" 2. ~30T of global stimulus 3. record household cash reserves 4. home equity / stock gains 5. consumer debt service ratio at 40yr low

JavaScript is not available. JPMORGAN: “We expect consumers to blowout expectations for rest of the year given: 1. “pandemic effectively ending in 40-70 days” 👀 2. ~30T of global stimulus 3. record household cash reserves 4. home equity / stock gains 5. consumer debt service ratio at 40yr low pic.twitter.com/ahbomticYe

NFIB Survey: % Firms Expecting To Increase Employment Vs. Actual Increase In Employment

GDP, Inflation & Rates

Inflationary Pressures Lead To Higher Rates

TheUrbanCEO on Twitter:

"We paid $30k for the lumber package in January to build this house. Same lumber pack today is $62k. In October it was $18k… #Inflation

JavaScript is not available. We paid $30k for the lumber package in January to build this house. Same lumber pack today is $62k. In October it was $18k… 👀😳🤑🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️#Inflation pic.twitter.com/iFGJHklr2d

Cash-Out Refinancings Hit Highest Level Since Financial Crisis – WSJ

Cash-Out Refinancings Hit Highest Level Since Financial Crisis Americans extracted more cash from their homes through cash-out refinancings in 2020 than in any year since the financial crisis. U.S. homeowners cashed out $152.7 billion in home equity last year, a 42% increase from 2019 and the most since 2007, according to mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac .

Canadian Housing May Be in a History-Making Bubble, David Rosenberg Says – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-10/canada-housing-may-be-in-a-history-making-bubble-rosenberg-says

House Prices Are Plummeting in London’s Financial Districts – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-10/house-prices-are-plummeting-in-london-s-financial-districts

Manhattan Renters Trading Up Drive Big Gain in New Leasing – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-11/manhattan-renters-trading-up-drive-big-gain-in-new-leasing

Barak Fund Management To Sell Frozen Assets, Documents Sent to Investors Show – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-10/another-trade-finance-fund-implodes-in-echoes-of-greensill

Vatican low on reserves to cover deficit, seeking donations

Vatican low on reserves to cover deficit, seeking donations ROME (AP) – The Vatican warned Friday that it has nearly depleted its financial reserves from past donations to cover budget deficits over recent years, as it urged continued giving from the faithful to keep the Holy See afloat and Pope Francis’ ministry going.

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. 1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #inflation

