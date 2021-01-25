Pentagon Racks Up $35 Trillion in Accounting Changes in One Year! Does It Matter Anymore?

source / The Money GPS

There is considerable debt being racked up right now on all levels. Personal, corporation, national, and everything in between. We have no idea what the ramifications of such debt are, but every stress test of the financial system has indicated we have nothing to worry about. Certainly we have seen a few instances in the past where we were told everything is just fine and then it absolutely was not. But this time is different, right?

Pentagon Racks Up $35 Trillion in Accounting Changes in One Year – Bloomberg

EU chief says Biden on the same page over Big Tech regulation

Europe and Biden ‘on the same page’ over Big Tech regulation, EU chief says LONDON – President-elect Joe Biden and the European Union are “on the same page” when it comes to regulating tech giants, the head of the European Commission told CNBC on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU’s executive arm, is confident that the new U.S.

The unemployment benefits cliff hit almost 3 million Americans

Almost 3 million people fell off the unemployment benefits cliff Nearly 3 million Americans appear to have fallen off the unemployment benefits cliff after Christmas, a scenario many had feared amid delays in pushing through another Covid relief bill. Jobless benefits offered through two temporary CARES Act programs were set to lapse the last weekend in December – a “cliff” that would immediately deny income support to millions of workers absent federal intervention.

Instacart to Cut 1,900 Jobs, Including Its Only Union Roles – Bloomberg

Palm Beach Draws Flood of Wealthy Homebuyers in Covid Exodus

Palm Beach Draws Flood of Wealthy Homebuyers in Covid Exodus Bloomberg 3 days ago Alex Wittenberg (Bloomberg) — The housing market in Palm Beach is booming. Good luck finding something to buy. Sales of single-family homes in the tony South Florida market, home to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, more than quadrupled in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the largest increase in more than a decade.

Employers look to flee San Francisco and New York City – Business Insider

Texas and Florida could become the next business hubs as employers look to flee San Francisco and New York City A quarter of chief executives are considering moving their business operations to a cheaper location, a new poll said. States like Texas and Florida have become viable business hubs, as employers seek to flee cities with high costs of living. Work-from-home options are most attractive to larger companies.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez using Twitter to build next Silicon Valley

How Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is luring tech players from Silicon Valley and New York Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was leaving lunch at tech billionaire Peter Thiel’s house and on his way back to City Hall when he got a text from an unknown number. The person was polite, wanting to catch up and congratulating him on a job well done, so Suarez asked whom he was speaking with, to which he got back “David B.”

Peter Thiel bought an $18 million island estate in Miami that was once featured on MTV’s ‘The Real World’ – Usa news post

Bank of Canada Governor Isn’t Worried About a Housing Bubble – Bloomberg

Canada’s Housing Agency Says Stress Test Shows Only Remote Risk – Bloomberg

Household debt ratio rises to 170.7%, Statistics Canada says – BNN Bloomberg

Household debt ratio rises to 170.7%, Statistics Canada says – BNN Bloomberg Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday. In other words, Statistics Canada said, household debt as a percentage of disposable income rose to 170.7 per cent in the third quarter, up from 162.8 per cent in the second quarter.

Jack Ma, Alibaba’s Billionaire Co-Founder, Resurfaces After Months of Lying Low – WSJ

Jack Ma, Alibaba’s Billionaire Co-Founder, Resurfaces After Months of Lying Low undefinedEmbattled billionaire Jack Ma made his first public appearance in nearly three months, speaking via a video link at a philanthropic event on Wednesday, easing speculation about his safety and whereabouts. Spokespersons for the Jack Ma Foundation and Ant Group Co., the financial-technology giant that Mr. Ma controls, confirmed a Chinese media report that said he gave a speech to a group of teachers from rural schools.

More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau.

— APPENDICES —

•

Census Estimates Show Population Decline in 16 States Low birth rates, COVID-19 deaths and immigration cutbacks contributed.

Larry King, legendary talk show host, dies at 87 Larry King, the longtime CNN host who became an icon through his interviews with countless newsmakers and his sartorial sensibilities, has died. He was 87.

GameStop Mania Fueled by Record Options and White-Knuckle Shorts (Bloomberg) — Frenetic options trading. A sea of shares sold short. Chat room range wars. Pretty much everything with the potential to slingshot a stock into the stratosphere was at play in GameStop Corp. Friday.”GameStop is a true animal,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Grantham Warns of Biden Stimulus Further Inflating Epic Bubble (Bloomberg) — In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Jeremy Grantham warned that U.S. stocks were in an epic bubble.

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title “I’ve never learned anything while I was talking.” – Larry King.I learned many years ago to be quiet and listen. Be humble. Never think I’m above anyone else. These lessons were something I had to repeat to myself over and over.

No Title Always keeping an open mind. Listening to others even if I think why bother? There’s always something to learn. Always something to appreciate. You can learn from books, audiobooks, videos, friends, family, or strangers. Ask questions.$GPS pic.twitter.com/wCb9lMe8yw

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

