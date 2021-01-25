The British Covid 19 new variant strain is 30% more deadly and 70% more transmissible. It cannot really get much worse, can it?

Submitted by Fra Hughes…
The Covid 19, British variant strain, is causing havoc among the population, damage to the economy and distress to the rest of the world.
It is believed this new mutation, which developed in the British Isles, maybe up to 30% more dangerous when it comes to survival rates and up to 70% more transmissible. A truly deadly development.
The British government is so concerned that it is considering even more stringent restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus, while it hopes to roll out its vaccination programme, to protect the most vulnerable.
The British are not alone in being wary of this newly mutated virus, as the Netherlands have now banned all flights and ferries from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, while other European and world countries may be about to do the same.
As an island nation, the United Kingdom had a greater opportunity than most to seal the borders and protects its people. Ireland had that same chance and both have failed their people miserably.
When we compare death rates and infection rates with other island nations such as Australia and New Zealand we can see just how poor Britain and Ireland’s response has been.
Shame on both governments, putting private profit before public safety.
There are currently three, known, Covid 19 variant strains, that are of concern to the whole world.
The British, the South African and the Brazillian mutated variants.
All three nations are governed by those in power, who follow free-market capitalism, which places money on the altar of commerce and puts the needs of the economy before the needs of the people.
The incompetence of the British government and others can be seen most blatantly in its opposing narratives on travel.
While lockdown restrictions on travel are now enforceable by the police, for non-essential journeys, culminating in near-empty roads, by contrast, the skies are still full of travellers, arriving from nearly every destination in the world, into London, the regions and beyond.
While the government is finally demanding negative Covid 19 tests on all arriving passengers, it has still not developed a workable track and trace system, nor effective monitoring for all those charged with self-quarantine for up to 10 days on arrival.
While the government delays the full implementation of an effective lockdown and continues to allow a deadly mutated variant covid strain to ravage through society, the public perception can only be one abysmal failure, when it comes to this governments handling of the pandemic.
The vaccine is not a cure. There are valid scientific grounds for believing the virus will continue to infect the population and continue to be transmissible between people.
While the skies remain open and the channel tunnel and ports operational for non-essential travel, this pandemic will not come under control in the United Kingdom and the lockdown could become semi-permanent with some of the restrictions becoming more or less permanent going forward.
Just to remind you, this British variant is 70% more transmissible and now 30% more deadly than the original virus which brought lockdowns to nearly every city, town and village on the planet
The world, as we have known it, may never be the same again.
While bacteria, yearly grow more resistant to antibiotics, God help us, if a variant Covid 19 strain develops which is immune to the vaccine?
No doubt it was concocted in that biowarfare lab in Salisbury. Meeting all current criteria to be deemed proof positive even.
Be ashamed to print this rubbish.
It is odd that the Duran posts such unprovable government propaganda.
The Duran doesn’t post it. It is the people who are part of the Duran community who are free to post what articles they want to publish.
Strange , I refuse to wear a mask where possible I shake hands hug socialize and don’t respect social distancing for over a Year Travel on public transport jam packed supermarkets Never tested positive never any symptoms!! Yet My lungs are abused by cigarettes nearly died of Pneumonia 15 years ago suffered 7 years chronic bronchitis during my childhood Allergic to most Antibiotics and had all the child hood Illnesses that I was supposedly vaccinated against theoretically I should already be dead by now if this COVID is as dangerous as it is proclaimed!!?? how much longer is the world… Read more »
NONSENSE
Take that sanitizer or go buy ethyl alcohol (EverClear), put it on a tissue and breath the vapors into your lungs and sinus. It hard to believe the world is hiding such an east and effective way to treat your sinus and lungs….breathing the vapors of the best anti-viral there is, right to where the virus grows.
The British Strain is just another Skripal lie by known government liars and innocent house pet killers.
With all due respect to Fra Hughes, I am perplexed as to how the supposed scientists have determined a newer more deadly strain when now it is abundantly clear that NO RESEARCH LAB HAS EVER ISOLATED A SARS-COV2 VIRUS! What they do have is something that they made up by using 37 out of 30000 base pairs from the unfiltered samples of 7 of the original 9 Wuhan patients combined with base pairs filled in by a computer!?! To further highlight the absurdity of this whole charade, even when US CDC researchers exposed human tissue to highly concentrated samples from… Read more »