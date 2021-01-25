The British Covid 19 new variant strain is 30% more deadly and 70% more transmissible. It cannot really get much worse, can it?

Submitted by Fra Hughes…

The Covid 19, British variant strain, is causing havoc among the population, damage to the economy and distress to the rest of the world.

It is believed this new mutation, which developed in the British Isles, maybe up to 30% more dangerous when it comes to survival rates and up to 70% more transmissible. A truly deadly development.

The British government is so concerned that it is considering even more stringent restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus, while it hopes to roll out its vaccination programme, to protect the most vulnerable.

The British are not alone in being wary of this newly mutated virus, as the Netherlands have now banned all flights and ferries from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, while other European and world countries may be about to do the same.

As an island nation, the United Kingdom had a greater opportunity than most to seal the borders and protects its people. Ireland had that same chance and both have failed their people miserably.

When we compare death rates and infection rates with other island nations such as Australia and New Zealand we can see just how poor Britain and Ireland’s response has been.

Shame on both governments, putting private profit before public safety.

There are currently three, known, Covid 19 variant strains, that are of concern to the whole world.

The British, the South African and the Brazillian mutated variants.

All three nations are governed by those in power, who follow free-market capitalism, which places money on the altar of commerce and puts the needs of the economy before the needs of the people.

The incompetence of the British government and others can be seen most blatantly in its opposing narratives on travel.

While lockdown restrictions on travel are now enforceable by the police, for non-essential journeys, culminating in near-empty roads, by contrast, the skies are still full of travellers, arriving from nearly every destination in the world, into London, the regions and beyond.

While the government is finally demanding negative Covid 19 tests on all arriving passengers, it has still not developed a workable track and trace system, nor effective monitoring for all those charged with self-quarantine for up to 10 days on arrival.

While the government delays the full implementation of an effective lockdown and continues to allow a deadly mutated variant covid strain to ravage through society, the public perception can only be one abysmal failure, when it comes to this governments handling of the pandemic.

The vaccine is not a cure. There are valid scientific grounds for believing the virus will continue to infect the population and continue to be transmissible between people.

While the skies remain open and the channel tunnel and ports operational for non-essential travel, this pandemic will not come under control in the United Kingdom and the lockdown could become semi-permanent with some of the restrictions becoming more or less permanent going forward.

Just to remind you, this British variant is 70% more transmissible and now 30% more deadly than the original virus which brought lockdowns to nearly every city, town and village on the planet

The world, as we have known it, may never be the same again.

While bacteria, yearly grow more resistant to antibiotics, God help us, if a variant Covid 19 strain develops which is immune to the vaccine?

