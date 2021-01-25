The Death Knell to Vaccines” – Is This Bill Gates’ Grand Design

Submitted by Paul Cardin…

Has anyone noticed the previous ‘good name’ and enviable reputation of vaccines steadily diminishing lately?



Who would this collapse in public approval serve ultimately? If we follow the money, precisely who would benefit?



Several competing, rushed through, experimental vaccines – including five more in China – being released all at once, and done by definite design, is troubling.



Add to this the World Health Organisation’s recent re-definition of natural ‘herd immunity’ to make it solely reliant upon human intervention in the form of vaccines, and it starts looking like clumsy manipulation.



Bill Gates is the WHO’s second largest funder (and largest private funder).

Excerpt from: World Economic Forum website

Gates is also clearly on the record displaying eugenicist leanings. See this video extract – “Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines…”





Low future take-up of all vaccines may well strike their death knell, and boost the potential for future pandemics resulting in sweeping and devastating decreases in global population numbers. Vaccine makers including Pfizer – fined $4.7 billion in the US alone over the last two decades…

…remain free to make an immense fortune from Covid19 vaccines in the short term. The malignant Pfizer history on anti-trust, criminal, unethical conduct is the clearest possible evidence that public health and wellbeing were never uppermost.



Is this the vaccine makers’ final huzzah, or will they be compensated for future, projected losses as Bill Gates and others buy up vast tracts of farm land in a strategic move aimed at controlling global food production?



As demand falls and the price of effective vaccines soars, will our collective acquiescence grow as our own property, privacy and consumer power is gradually stripped away from us and the Great Reset takes shape?

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report