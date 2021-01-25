Biden Asks Putin For Nuclear Deal
Russian intelligence assessment planned as Biden eyes renewal of nuclear treaty: Report
President Biden’s new spy chief is reportedly preparing a comprehensive intelligence assessment about Russia as his administration plans to renew a key nuclear pact with Moscow. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is putting together an intelligence assessment about possible Russian interference in the 2020 election, alleged bounties on United States troops in Afghanistan, and the poisoning of Russian dissident leader Alexei Navalny, according to the Washington Post.
