Biden Asks Putin For Nuclear Deal

Russian intelligence assessment planned as Biden eyes renewal of nuclear treaty: Report

President Biden’s new spy chief is reportedly preparing a comprehensive intelligence assessment about Russia as his administration plans to renew a key nuclear pact with Moscow. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is putting together an intelligence assessment about possible Russian interference in the 2020 election, alleged bounties on United States troops in Afghanistan, and the poisoning of Russian dissident leader Alexei Navalny, according to the Washington Post.

Sue Rarick
Sue Rarick
January 25, 2021

Here is the main problem as I see it. One of the reasons Biden is allowing TG’s to join the military is that the normal base they depended on is not joining anymore. Too many of their kin have told them not to join and added to that is the fact a lot of senior NCO’s are going to be leaving rather than go back to constant deployments they had under Bush and Obama. So the fact is that the leaders (neo-cons) are still stuck in the Obama era and don’t have a clue how underprepared the US will be… Read more »

