Biden begins the week with WOKE THEME BASED Executive Orders
Preview Of Biden’s Executive Orders For Next Week
Next week President Biden will continue his blitz of executive actions after signing 17 such directives in his first week covering a range of issues – much of which were aimed at undoing various Trump initiatives ranging from immigration to climate policy. …whether he knows what he’s signing or not for ‘his’ agenda.
It’s Happening Already: Joe Biden Calls a Lid Four Days Into Presidency
Joe Biden’s campaigning from his basement and frequent lids, where Biden was kept away from the media, were a common punchline in conservative media. “How can Joe run a campaign from his basement and hiding from the media?” “How can he be trusted to run the country if he can’t handle a campaign?”
Biden expected to repeal Trump’s transgender military ban as soon as Monday
The Biden administration is expected to repeal the ban on transgender Americans from serving in the military, multiple people informed of the decision told CBS News. The announcement is expected as soon as Monday, one senior Defense official and four outside advocates of repealing the ban told CBS News.
