in Latest, Video

Biden begins Syria military build up. Region braces for “Assad Must Go” narrative

200 Views 3 Votes 2 Comments

Biden begins Syria military build up. Region braces for “Assad Must Go” narrative

The Duran: Episode 868

A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency

A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency

Two separate reports from Middle East news sources at the end of this week strongly suggest that both Russia and the United States are building up their forces in war-torn Syria within the opening days of the Joe Biden administration.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

SyriaAssadThe DuranBiden

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FranBrown
FranBrown
January 25, 2021

Do you guys think that a Middle Eastern/Turkish/Syrian/Iranian diaspora into Europe is the deliberately intended goal of the Biden administration to appease the globalists and NWO? It seems to me that this is what they want, millions of refugees infiltrating other’s territories.

0
Reply
TheDarkMan
TheDarkMan
January 25, 2021

Three months from now the people who cursed Trump for four years will be praying for him.

1
Reply

Biden begins the week with WOKE THEME BASED Executive Orders