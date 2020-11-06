in Latest, Video

Biden war machine anxious to get back into Syria and cause chaos in Caucasus

200 Views 1 Comment

The Duran: Episode 726

A Biden Administration Would Keep a Military Presence in Syria

A Biden Administration Would Keep a Military Presence in Syria – News From Antiwar.com

According to a report from Asharq Al-Awsat, a senior Biden advisor met with a group of Syrians to go over what a Biden administration’s Syria policy would look like. The advisor said Biden would keep a US military presence in northeast Syria to counter Russia and keep reconstruction funds from the country unless “meaningful” political reform occurs.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

SyriaThe DuranRussianBiden

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sally Snyder
Sally Snyder
November 6, 2020

Here is an article that looks at a recent letter sent by Congress to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the “Syria file”:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2020/11/syria-and-how-washington-has-become.html

Apparently, Washington simply cannot admit that its efforts in Syria have come to naught and that Bashar al-Assad has not followed the examples of Muammar Qaddafi and Saddam Hussein.  

0
Reply

Groundbreaking Claim! Trump Set Up Democrats In Sophisticated Sting Operation – Caught Stealing Election Red-Handed