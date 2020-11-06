Biden war machine anxious to get back into Syria and cause chaos in Caucasus

The Duran: Episode 726
A Biden Administration Would Keep a Military Presence in Syria
According to a report from Asharq Al-Awsat, a senior Biden advisor met with a group of Syrians to go over what a Biden administration’s Syria policy would look like. The advisor said Biden would keep a US military presence in northeast Syria to counter Russia and keep reconstruction funds from the country unless “meaningful” political reform occurs.
Apparently, Washington simply cannot admit that its efforts in Syria have come to naught and that Bashar al-Assad has not followed the examples of Muammar Qaddafi and Saddam Hussein.