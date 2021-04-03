Kill The Bill Protest in UK is one more step to full control

It’s interesting how our society is changing. How quickly it happens and how extreme the changes are. Think about it, we never thought something like a lockdown or social distancing would ever take place in our lives. All this never felt like reality. I saw many articles about how COVID has changed our lives, how it feels like we had oneway of living and now we live in a new different era. I mean ourlives have changed and that’s just a fact. Work from home? Really, I’d never dream of this! Although it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.More to that, It’s the opposite of it. It’s the crisis and it’s worse then many.

If you look at what’s happening, this sure seems to be planned out. And it’s not that the virus is fake or something. Of course not. This would be rude to say, especially when so many people lost their loved ones and medics all around the world actually risked their lives to save as many as possible. That’s an interesting cake we have: first we have riots everywhere (no matter the reasons), second are lockdowns and job loss, sprinkled with the rise of political tension and it all goes with a juicy syrup of economic crisis, which has been prepared for, but COVID boosted it up, and the recession hit faster and harder. These events got people all around the world in a situation where there isn’t much they can do about it. Strict laws and monitoring services associate with the government’s full control,which is unlikely to be well accepted by most of the people.Especially now, during the time of devastation, grief and literally growing poverty. Once you hit that rock bottom, it’s like you wake up.

One way or another any government wants to strengthen its power. As history repeats itself we see that it usually starts with the people. UK tried to pass the law that gives police the right to use force even on peaceful demonstrations. And it turned out ugly. If we take for consideration that there’s an elite group of people ruling the world by pulling strings, this might lead us to a conclusion: latest protests are the tool to stricken the laws and have more control over the population all over the world. This is only a guess, though.

What are your thoughts? Is this an attempt to reshape our world into “1984” book? Is coronavirus planned? Will we ever come to an agreement and live like if we were in John Lenon’s song? I’m truly curious what you think, we live in a special historic era, when anything is possible, and it’s up to us to make it heaven on Earth.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report