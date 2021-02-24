Janet Yellen: Go Big Now. Massive Stimulus Until Hyperinflation Destroys the U.S. Dollar

source / The Money GPS

The financial system is more fragile than we are led to believe. We saw a great example of that not just with the GameStop and Reddit retail traders rocking the boat, but more importantly, back in 2019 during the Repo Crisis. They refused to acknowledge what was going on. The direct and obvious denial proved that they’re unwilling to support the financial system and instead are intentionally trying to destabilize it. They poured more money in than had ever been injected and simultaneously refused to acknowledge their actions. Wake up. The time of complacency is over.

Yellen Shift on Vast Treasury Cash Pile Poses Problem for Powell – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-16/yellen-shift-on-vast-treasury-cash-pile-poses-problem-for-powell

Long Way Down

Treasury’s cash balance is expected to fall by hundreds of billions of dollars

Online shipping costs expected to increase further into the pandemic

Online shipping costs expected to increase further into the pandemic Delivery costs have been rising across the country and are expected to continue as the pandemic drags on, creating a serious headwind for retailers, according to a report by Jefferies.

Why Walmart’s CEO says Americans urgently need another stimulus check

Why Walmart's CEO says Americans urgently need another stimulus check When Walmart CEO Doug McMillon went to the White House last week, he said he gave a clear message: Americans urgently need another round of stimulus checks. Walmart's stores and websites reflect consumers' spending patterns, the retail chief said in an interview with CNBC's Courtney Reagan on " Squawk Alley."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes push for a big stimulus, sees bigger risk to not doing enough

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes push for major stimulus, sees bigger risk in not doing enough Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said a large stimulus package is still necessary to get the economy back to full strength, despite momentum suggesting that growth is off to a faster start than anticipated in 2021. In a CNBC interview, the lead economic official in the Biden administration said the $1.9 trillion proposal could help the U.S.

Amazon sur le point d’acquérir AMC, la plus grande chaîne de salles de cinéma au monde

Amazon sur le point d'acquérir AMC, la plus grande chaîne de salles de cinéma au monde Les actions de la plus grande chaîne de salles de cinéma au monde, AMC (American Movie Classics), qui a été durement touchée par le confinement, ont augmenté de 30% suite à des rumeurs de conversations avec Amazon concernant une possible acquisition.

Lumber: $1000 Record High / Gold: 7-month lows

One of Ten in U.S. May Have to Switch Occupations Post Pandemic

One of Ten in U.S. May Have to Switch Occupations Post Pandemic (Bloomberg) — One out of every ten U.S. workers — about 17 million, all told — will likely be forced to leave their jobs and take up new occupations by 2030 as Covid-19's after-effects destroy huge swathes of low-paying positions in a labor market that was primed for disruption before the pandemic.

New World

Labor demand will shift across occupations

Rise in Treasury yields prompts speculation of a ‘tantrum’ for markets

Rise in Treasury yields prompts speculation of a 'tantrum' for markets The recent rise in bond yields and U.S. inflation expectations has some investors wary that a repeat of the 2013 "taper tantrum" could be on the horizon. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note climbed above 1.3% for the first time since February 2020 earlier this week, while the 30-year bond also hit its highest level for a year.

More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

