Insider Selling and Buybacks Go HAYWIRE! Copper, Steel Have Seen Major Price Spike!

Buybacks and insider selling have picked up in 2021 as we have seen massive gains in just about everything. Companies see more stimulus ahead, meaning more cash flowing their way. With interest rates at rock bottom, now is their chance to take reckless moves, massively leverage every aspect of their business, and grow to the point where potential systemic losses would consider them too big to fail, effectively granting them a guarantee for bailout. Funny how it works, isn’t it?
'Unintended consequences' from massive stimulus worry long-time bull Jim Paulsen
The Leuthold Group’s Jim Paulsen sees trouble lurking as investors embrace growing odds of another stimulus package. Even though the long-time bull acknowledges massive aid has been necessary to steer the U.S. through the coronavirus crisis, he’s worried too much spending will spark sharp inflation.
Stuff you can drop on your toe found on a factory floor is looking like a tech stock.
A chart that says a lot about today's market
Steel prices reach levels not seen since 2008
The benchmark price for hot-rolled steel reached a new record high of $1,080/ton last month, according to our check of the market Jan. 11-12. That surpasses the previous high of $1,070/ton recorded by Steel Market Update (SMU) in 2008, and it leaves steel buyers with some important questions: How much higher can steel possibly go?
The Fed's Inconvenient Truth: Inflation Is "M.I.A."
” The amount of money in the US economy is 25% higher than it was at the start of 2020, eclipsing any pace of money growth seen since the Federal Reserve was established (1913) ” RB Advisors Deputy CIO Dan Suzuki. In recent weeks we have seen a non-stop flow of ominous statements like the one above.
Texas and Florida could become the next business hubs as employers look to flee San Francisco and New York City
A quarter of chief executives are considering moving their business operations to a cheaper location, a new poll said. States like Texas and Florida have become viable business hubs, as employers seek to flee cities with high costs of living. Work-from-home options are most attractive to larger companies.
How Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is luring tech players from Silicon Valley and New York
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was leaving lunch at tech billionaire Peter Thiel’s house and on his way back to City Hall when he got a text from an unknown number. The person was polite, wanting to catch up and congratulating him on a job well done, so Suarez asked whom he was speaking with, to which he got back “David B.”
Moving south?
Bitcoin going higher?
Jack Ma, Alibaba’s Billionaire Co-Founder, Resurfaces After Months of Lying Low – WSJ
Jack Ma, Alibaba's Billionaire Co-Founder, Resurfaces After Months of Lying Low
undefinedEmbattled billionaire Jack Ma made his first public appearance in nearly three months, speaking via a video link at a philanthropic event on Wednesday, easing speculation about his safety and whereabouts. Spokespersons for the Jack Ma Foundation and Ant Group Co., the financial-technology giant that Mr. Ma controls, confirmed a Chinese media report that said he gave a speech to a group of teachers from rural schools.
There has been considerable investment in the financial markets right now. You can see this is particularly evident with tech stocks but now value stocks, commodities, and small caps have taken off to record high stock prices. There has been very low interest rates which create a boom cycle. This is fueling asset prices to rise.
Census Estimates Show Population Decline in 16 States
Low birth rates, COVID-19 deaths and immigration cutbacks contributed.
Larry King, legendary talk show host, dies at 87
Larry King, the longtime CNN host who became an icon through his interviews with countless newsmakers and his sartorial sensibilities, has died. He was 87.
GameStop Mania Fueled by Record Options and White-Knuckle Shorts
(Bloomberg) — Frenetic options trading. A sea of shares sold short. Chat room range wars. Pretty much everything with the potential to slingshot a stock into the stratosphere was at play in GameStop Corp. Friday.”GameStop is a true animal,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.
Grantham Warns of Biden Stimulus Further Inflating Epic Bubble
(Bloomberg) — In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Jeremy Grantham warned that U.S. stocks were in an epic bubble.
Europe and Biden 'on the same page' over tech regulation, EU chief says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she hopes to work with the new U.S. president in forming global digital rules.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
"I've never learned anything while I was talking." – Larry King. I learned many years ago to be quiet and listen. Be humble. Never think I'm above anyone else. These lessons were something I had to repeat to myself over and over.
Always keeping an open mind. Listening to others even if I think why bother? There's always something to learn. Always something to appreciate. You can learn from books, audiobooks, videos, friends, family, or strangers. Ask questions.
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer.
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food?
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It's simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
