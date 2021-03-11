If Interest Rates Rise, Government Will Have To Make U.S. Dollar Confetti To Make Payments

source / The Money GPS

How do you resolve a crisis? By turning back the conditions that allowed you to arrive at this point in the first place. How do you compound a crisis? Do the exact same thing you did to get to here.

Will the real financial bubble please stand up? | TheHill

Will the real financial bubble please stand up? As Congress begins to reconcile the different versions of financial stimulus passed by the House and Senate to relieve the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can only hope that someone brings a rigorous sense of financial reality to the table. There is a lot at stake beyond the immediacy of the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Yellen Says Stimulus Unlikely to Cause Inflation Problem – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-08/yellen-says-inflation-problem-unlikely-to-result-from-stimulus

Greensill files for administration and warns of GFG ‘defaults’ | Financial Times

Greensill files for administration and warns of GFG ‘defaults’ Greensill Capital has filed for administration, warning it is in “severe financial distress”, unable to repay a $140m loan to Credit Suisse and hit by “defaults” from its key customer GFG Alliance. Lawyers for Greensill appeared before a UK court on Monday in a move that potentially paves the way for the US private equity group Apollo Global Management to buy parts of the ailing business.

ECB quizzes banks over exposure to Greensill and Gupta | Financial Times

ECB quizzes banks over exposure to Greensill and Gupta Europe’s top banking regulator has asked the continent’s lenders for details of their exposure to stricken Greensill Capital and its key client GFG Alliance, as officials try to understand whether the crisis is contained, according to four people familiar with the matter.

When Tesla Tumbles, It Drags Down So Many Stock-Market Dreams

https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/when-tesla-tumbles-it-drags-down-so-many-stock-market-dreams

Tesla Thrashing

Electric carmaker’s drop is weighing most heavily on these ETFs

Quoth the Raven on Twitter:

"The 2020 gains in the NASDAQ were helped along by an artificial gamma squeeze created by the likes of Goldman and SoftBank Now that the market is starting to discover pre-Softbank prices who knows how low the NASDAQ will retrace Good chance much of 2020's gains were artificial https://t.co/nYBxxwopb0"

The 2020 gains in the NASDAQ were helped along by an artificial gamma squeeze created by the likes of Goldman and SoftBank Now that the market is starting to discover pre-Softbank prices who knows how low the NASDAQ will retraceGood chance much of 2020's gains were artificial

Goldman Sachs Made $100 Million Off Tesla Trades This Year

SoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks

United States ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices

United States ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices U.S. Services Sector Slows in January By Investing.com Investing.com – Activity in the U.S. economy’s service sector slowed to a five-month low in January, according to a report released on Tuesday, as worry over the impact of the government…

Hot Sea Cargo Market Quadruples Prices for Used Container Ships – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-03/frothy-ocean-cargo-market-spurs-vessels-owners-to-flip-this-ship

U.S. coffee roasters weigh price increases, cite shipping inflation | Reuters

U.S. coffee roasters weigh price increases, cite shipping inflation (Reuters) – Coffee processors in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of the beverage, are reporting significant cost increases in their operations, mostly related to transportation, and expect to raise retail prices soon.

Greenwich Homebuying Contracts Soar With New York City Exodus – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/greenwich-homebuying-contracts-soar-with-new-york-city-exodus

Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate prices surge 68% in first 2 months of 2021 | Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate prices surge 68% in first 2 months of 2021 | Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Battery grade lithium carbonate prices ( Benchmark Lithium Carbonate, Battery Grade, EXW China, ≥99.5% Li2CO3) increased by 68% in the first 2 months of 2021 in China on the back of high battery demand, particularly for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode, and a slower-than-anticipated transition to high nickel chemistries.

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County “This marks the soft opening of the facility, and we look forward to our grand opening in early April,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said during Thursday’s call. “We continue to be excited about the elevated experience that this will bring to our customers in the tri-state area and across the country as we continue to open additional facilities.”

Robot waiter minimizes human contact at Portland-area bistro | Mail Tribune

https://mailtribune.com/news/happening-now/robot-waiter-minimizes-human-contact-at-portland-area-bistro

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I've covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn't take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it's extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation

BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I'm concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That's ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

"Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy" Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart

No Description

I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I'll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I'm creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation

