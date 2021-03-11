in Latest, Video

Stalin would be Proud: USDA’s Transformation of Food System & Racial Equity

— Ice Age Farmer

Stalin would be proud: USDA calls for a “transformation of our food system” (echoing Rockefeller words) and forgives loans ONLY to black farmers. The grain crisis will justify this transformation of the world food supply as a global communist superstate is unveiled. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

