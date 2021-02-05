GameStop is NOT the Biggest Worry of the Markets. Every Market Indicator Flashing Red!

source / The Money GPS

Much has changed in the last few weeks. More retail investment, silver got some attention, money moved out of some areas and into others. We are seeing wild swings in every direction as volatility rises. There are times in which investments can be seen as healthy, sound and steady. Today however, we are seeing a very different reality. There has never been a time in which investing has been so easy to come by and yet so wild and convoluted. It’s truly an interesting time.

Gold, silver coin demand surging, straining U.S. Mint's capacity

Gold, silver coin demand surging, straining U.S. Mint’s capacity NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States Mint said on Tuesday it was unable to meet surging demand for its gold and silver bullion coins in 2020 and through January, due partly to pandemic-driven demand and plant capacity issues. Sales of U.S. gold bullion coins rose 258% in 2020 while silver coin demand was up 28%, the U.S.

It's not just GameStop worrying Wall Street about a bubble

It’s not just GameStop worrying Wall Street about a bubble NEW YORK (AP) – Now, even the pros on Wall Street are asking if the stock market has shot too high. U.S. stocks have been on a nearly nonstop rip higher since March, up roughly 70% to record heights and causing outsiders to say the market had lost touch with the pandemic’s reality.

Corporate buy-ins could take Bitcoin price over $500K — report

Corporate buy-ins could take Bitcoin price over $500K – report Bitcoin ( BTC) could fetch at least a $535,000 price tag if corporate buyers convert 10% of their cash reserves to the largest cryptocurrency. In one of the various conclusions from its latest report, “Bitcoin: Preparing for Institutions,” investment firm Ark Invest said that even a 1% allocation from S&P 500 companies would be enough to increase BTC/USD spot prices by $40,000.

Ford confirms more production cuts, UAW layoffs at Chicago and Ohio plants

Ford confirms more production cuts, UAW layoffs at Chicago and Ohio plants Ford Motor Co. has confirmed plans to cut production and temporarily lay off more UAW members at the Chicago Assembly Plant. A UAW local official at the huge Illinois factory had urged workers to be careful with their money and prepare for the wage loss caused by a global supply chain problem, the Free Press first reported Thursday.

The stocks market keeps going higher as we see more cash, debt, margin being used at this time. The U.S. dollar has been pushed down in recent months and now moving in a range. We are looking at certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and others that are flying higher. Robinhood is at the center of much controversy.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

