FULL BLOWN MANIA in Stocks Right Now. If It Looks Like a Bubble and Swims Like a Bubble…

If It Looks Like a Bubble and Swims Like a Bubble… – WSJ

If It Looks Like a Bubble and Swims Like a Bubble… I have been resisting the comparison between the dot-com bubble and today’s stock market, but the similarities have grown too strong to ignore. Here are five areas where the parallels are strong, along with one caution about applying the bubble label to the broader market.

The stock market is at or near the most-expensive levels ever by most measures. When will it matter?

The stock market is at or near the most-expensive levels ever by most measures. When will it matter? Stocks are richly valued today, but they’ve been more expensive at times in the past. High valuations imply unimpressive long-term returns, but they have no relationship at all to how the market does in a given year. Even a pricey stock market can be made to look reasonable when compared to certain other assets.

Emerging Markets Gripped by Greed Now Turn to Fed for Fresh Spur – Bloomberg

For Some Canadian Retailers, 2020 Was a Very Good Year – Bloomberg

Covid-19’s Financial Toll Mounts as Homeowners Keep Postponing Mortgage Payments – WSJ

Alternative Data Show Growth Stumble on Fresh Virus Fear: Chart – Bloomberg

Man used $2M in COVID relief for a Bentley, Tesla, Las Vegas condos: feds

Man used $2M in COVID relief for a Bentley, Tesla, Las Vegas condos: feds A Las Vegas man allegedly stole about $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds meant for small businesses – all so he could buy luxury cars and homes, prosecutors said. Jorge Abramovs has been charged with bank fraud after allegedly applying for Paycheck Protection Program funds between April and June 2020, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

What happened to the real market, price discovery? More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Mark Cuban says he’s worried about the market and ‘hedged the heck’ out of his portfolio Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Thursday he was worried about valuations across a range of asset classes and has adjusted his investment portfolio accordingly. “I hedged the heck out of my portfolio,” Cuban said on “Squawk Box.”

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

