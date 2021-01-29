Ankara factions launch a new arrest campaign north of Raqqa.

The Turkish factions launched a campaign of arrests targeting civilians in the town of Suluk, in the countryside of the city of Tal Abyad, north of Raqqa.

Sources reported that the arrests campaign carried out by the Ankara factions came against the background of the suicide bombing that struck the city of “Tal Abyad” 2 days ago, which killed 3 people and wounded 6 others.

The source explained that the militants claimed that they were searching for cells linked to the bombings targeting the area, indicating that they searched civilian homes in a brutal manner and attacked some residents with beating and insults, and arrested 17 men from the town randomly, following a campaign of raids and arrests that lasted for more than 4 hours.

The source noted that the members of the Levantine Front were among the most prominent participants in the arrest campaign, and they carried out several attacks on civilians during the inspection campaign.

It’s noteworthy that the northern regions of Syria under the control of the Turkish forces and its factions suffer from the continuous violations against civilians, in addition to a state of security chaos and the continuous spread of bombings and security incidents.

